Bristol City's Alex Scott is enjoying something of a sensational breakout season, dazzling with his feats on the pitch and consequently attracting the attention of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

What's the latest on Alex Scott to Liverpool?

According to a recent report from the Liverpool Echo, the Reds hierarchy are aware of the dynamic midfielder's progress this year and are keeping tabs on him, perhaps furthering their interest after the U20 World Cup, with Scott called up to the England squad.

The 19-year-old has previously been touted at £30m by transfer insider Dean Jones after Newcastle United expressed an interest earlier this season.

Scott is a genuine prodigy and possesses a wealth of composure and natural guile that has left him tipped for a future in the senior England set-up.

Should Liverpool sign Alex Scott?

Liverpool's need for midfield reinforcements is unquestionable, with the club's woeful form for the majority of the campaign and the imminent departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain conflating the importance of a steely new central system.

Anfield already boasts a vibrant crop of burgeoning midfielders in Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic, and adding Scott to the fold would only enrich Liverpool's prospects of cultivating a second wave of success to cement the club's stature as one of Europe's foremost outfits.

Having made 49 appearances for Bristol City this term, Scott has scored two goals and five assists, exhibiting his prowess across a range of midfield positions and being hailed as a "tremendous" prospect by former manager Tony Vance.

As per FBref, the young Englishman ranks among the top 12% of midfielders for progressive carries per 90 in Men's Next 8 (the divisions below the European top five) Competitions over the last year, and produced an arresting performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup earlier this term.

The Cityzens would defeat The Robins 3-0 in the FA Cup fifth round, but Scott proved to be an incessant thorn in the Premier League champions' sides, recording an average rating of 7.0, as per Sofascore, completing 81% of his passes, succeeding with five of his six dribble attempts and unwaveringly winning 11 of his 15 duels on the afternoon, also making two tackles.

He was described as "unbelievable" by Pep Guardiola after the affair, while £100m star Jack Grealish was also left waxing lyrical and dubbed him a "top talent".

Perhaps the greatest adulation bestowed upon this rising star, however, is from teammate Kal Naismith who rush to liken him to none other than Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

He said: "Like a [Steven] Gerrard kind of (player) - obviously I don't want to make that comparison, he's got a long way to go. He's tall enough, he's maybe six foot, he can run all day, he's hard in the tackle, really good on the ball.

"His past 5-6 games, he's been tremendous. I can honestly see him going to a top four/five team in the Prem."

Gerrard forged 710 appearances for the Anfield side and cemented himself as one of Europe's superlative modern midfielders, heralded as an "incredible player" by Michael Owen and "the best midfielder in the world" by Zinedine Zidane, who also said him to be a 'complete' phenom who can 'do everything'.

Big boots to fill, but considering Scott is finding rudimentary success across every facet of a top midfielder's game, he might just blossom into one of the most dynamic and devastating aces in Europe.