Liverpool secured their sixth consecutive victory with a narrow 1-0 victory against Brentford at Anfield.

This means the Reds have won five successive games by a one-goal margin and are the first side to do this since Birmingham in December 2009.

This result also propels Jurgen Klopp's men to just one point behind Manchester United, though the Red Devils do have two games in hand, starting with West Ham United on Sunday evening at the London Stadium.

During this formidable vein of form, one player who has been unstoppable has been Trent Alexander-Arnold, who produced yet another vintage 90-minute performance.

How did Trent Alexander-Arnold play against Brentford?

The Englishman endured a torrid start to the season that led many people to question his defensive acumen, and saw Liverpool slip dangerously close to mid-table.

But in recent weeks, Klopp has deployed the prodigy in an ‘inverted full-back role’ - similar to how Mikel Arteta utilises Oleksandr Zinchenko and Pep Guardiola previously with Joao Cancelo - by sometimes dropping into midfield to gain more possession of the ball, which the Scouser has excelled tremendously at.

Against the Bees, the 24-year-old registered 73 touches, an 80% pass completion, seven accurate long balls, one key pass and created one big chance.

The right-back was robbed of a mesmerising assist when he picked the ball up in central midfield and executed a perfectly weighted ball to the on-rushing Darwin Nunez, who was unable to convert the gilt-edged opportunity.

Alexander-Arnold's displays led Micah Richards to describe the technician as a “special talent” - showcased by the fact he has six assists in his last seven games.

Prior to Brentford's trip to Anfield, Thomas Frank echoed this sentiment and feels that Alexander-Arnold is one of the most potent creators in world football.

He said: “He’s a very, very good footballer. His passing range and ability are probably among the best in the world. I can’t remember the stats, but he must be one of the top assist-makers in the Premier League ever.

“He could be a midfielder in the future. In the midfield, he adds something to Liverpool that’s of a high, high value.”

The 18-cap international was also a key contributor to the defensive effort by winning four ground duels, making three clearances and managing one tackle.

Mohamed Salah will rightly receive the plaudits after netting the winning goal, his 30th of yet another scintillating season.

However, the £180k-per-week star is equally important, as since 9th April, no player in the top flight has as many assists, passes in the opposition half, touches, or penalty area entries.

Alexander-Arnold is truly a generational footballer and Klopp may have unlocked his most devastating and effective position.