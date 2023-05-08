Liverpool have made their initial approach for Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister and the Argentine is believed to be intrigued by a potential move to Anfield.

Will Mac Allister leave Brighton?

Only a handful of games remain in the 2022/23 campaign and Liverpool have put themselves right among the race for the top four having capitalised on defeats for both Manchester United and Newcastle United over the weekend.

Just one point separates Jurgen Klopp's men and the Red Devils with a further two points separating the Toon but both sides hold a game in hand over the Merseyside club.

And as far as Mac Allister and the Seagulls are concerned, there is also still a lot to play for with Roberto De Zerbi's side able to leapfrog Liverpool if they win all their games in hand.

However, it does seem as if the Argentine could be set to depart the south coast at the end of the campaign for one of the more established 'big six' sides.

Indeed, reports have suggested there are a number of sides showing an interest in the 24-year-old with the likes of Manchester United also expected to rival Liverpool.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the midfielder is being tempted by what he is hearing from Merseyside:

(5:10) "They presented the project, presented the financial proposal. Now it's up to Mac Allister; he's tempted. Liverpool are advancing but it's not a done deal.

"So it's not as if Mac Allister and Liverpool have agreed everything and now the deal is completed. We have to wait on that side, for sure, Liverpool are the frontrunners."

Is Liverpool the best option for Mac Allister?

Perhaps what may be the most attractive thing for the £50k-per-week Argentine when it comes to a potential move to Anfield is their need for midfield reinforcements over the summer.

That can be seen through their reported interest in Jude Bellingham which has ultimately fallen flat over recent weeks.

Although it is believed Liverpool were forced to pull out of the race for Bellingham due to financial reasons, it is apparent the Argentine will not be leaving the south coast for cheap.

A report has suggested the 24-year-old could potentially cost Liverpool in excess of £70m this summer on the back of what has been a seriously impressive campaign for the midfielder.

"Normally the next book of passes will find him playing in another institution, we don't know which one, the talks are just beginning in general, but most likely Alexis next month July is already playing for another team," he told Argentine outlet Ole.

On the back of an impressive season where he has been able to provide nine goals and one assist in the Premier League, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool's league finish may prove influential.

It seems the Argentine may not be short of options and if the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle could offer him Champions League football, would he opt for a place in Europe's elite competition instead?