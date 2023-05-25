Liverpool are in advanced negotiations for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, as Jurgen Klopp is closing in on the first step of an extensive rebuild.

What’s the latest on Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are closing in on a deal for the 24-year-old, who is described as one of their “priority targets” alongside Mason Mount.

The journalist had previously tweeted that the Merseyside outfit were close to full agreement on personal terms with the player and club just waiting to finalise the final details.

It has been revealed that there’s no fixed clause in his current contract, but it has been suggested it could take more than £70m for the move to happen.

Why should Liverpool sign Alexis Mac Allister?

The £50k-per-week gem has been on the south coast since 2019, but in the last year, he has deservedly enjoyed a phenomenal rise in prominence and popularity.

He has made 39 appearances in all competitions and registered 15 goal involvements for the Seagulls this campaign and has been an integral component of a side that secured Europa League qualification thanks to a 1-1 draw with recently crowned Premier League champions Manchester City yesterday evening.

The 16-cap international, whose current contract expires in 2025, has received this vast admiration thanks to his indispensable role in his nation’s World Cup triumph last year having played in six of the seven tournament games for the eventual winners.

The Argentine provided for Ángel Di María in his team’s second goal in the final against France, to become immortalised in his country’s folklore.

From a deep-lying playmaker role, Mac Allister has been in impeccable form - showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 19% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries per 90, the highest 17% for shot-creating actions per 90, and the best 16% for successful take-ons per 90.

He represents an upgrade to Naby Keita, who is to depart Liverpool this summer after five years at the club.

Previously labelled as the "complete midfielder" by Jurgen Klopp, the former RB Leipzig man, but his time in England has been blighted by injury and inconsistency.

As per The Athletic, the Reds have played 277 competitive matches since his arrival, but he’s only featured in 129 of them, which equates to 47%.

This season, he has only made eight top-flight outings for Liverpool and has shockingly registered just the 25th-highest rating within the whole squad, according to WhoScored.

Compared to Liverpool's priority target, he also ranks poorly, as he sat inside the top 41% of Premier League players last term for successful take-ons, demonstrating he is dispossessed easily and lacks composure.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister, who has been hailed as a "magician" by Danny Welbeck, embodies reliability and consistency and would be a welcome replacement for Keita at Anfield.