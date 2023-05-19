Liverpool are pushing on with a deal to bring in Alexis Mac Allister this summer, with Football Insider reporting that the Reds may be able to force Brighton into selling due to the presence of a release clause which becomes active this summer.

Are Liverpool signing midfielders?

Jurgen Klopp's side have not maintained their usual high standards in the Premier League this season, with the club currently in fifth place on 65 points. Having finished in second last time around, they would have felt another title tilt could be on the cards. Instead, Liverpool may have to settle for a Europa League spot - although a spot in the top four is still possible with two games left.

One of the reasons that has been attributed to their performances this season has come down to the club's midfield. Fabinho has struggled to find the same form that made him a first-team regular, with even boss Klopp admitting that the midfielder has "not been flying" for the club this year.

In addition to that, Jordan Henderson has struggled to get onto the field as regularly. The former Sunderland man has started only 22 games - less than last campaign and the season in which they won the Premier League title - and has zero goals to his name, with just two assists.

Now, Klopp seems to be readying his side to bring in more midfield reinforcements this summer and one of those heavily linked is Alexis Mac Allister. The Brighton man has impressed this season with ten goals and one assist in 32 league outings.

Now, it looks as if a move to Anfield is edging closer for the player, with Football Insider reporting that talks between the two clubs over a move are "advancing" and the Reds are in pole position. It also adds that the player should have a release clause coming into play this summer - meaning the Seagulls may be left with no choice but to sell if the clubs can agree on a payment structure.

Should Liverpool sign Mac Allister?

The Argentina international appears to be a wanted man this summer, with clubs other than Liverpool believed to be keen to sign him. Man United have also been linked and it looks like Brighton may struggle to hold onto him during the transfer window.

It's not hard to see why. Sergio Aguero called the midfielder "intelligent" during the World Cup for his movement and ability and he emerged as one of his countries best players. He had a WhoScored rating of 7.11 with one goal and one assist. It made him one of the standout players at the tournament and if he can produce on the big stage like that, then he is the kind of top-level player that Liverpool should - and could be - adding to their team.