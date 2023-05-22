Liverpool completing a deal for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could be “done” next month, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Alexis Mac Allister leaving Brighton?

The Argentine has been attracting significant interest from the Reds, Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League since returning from the World Cup, but despite outside admiration, it’s believed that Jurgen Klopp is the manager in pole position to bring him to Anfield.

Football Insider have reported that the Seagulls talisman’s new contract, which he signed back in October, includes a release clause that is set to become active during the upcoming window, therefore making it slightly easier to get a deal over the line.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano since revealed that the Merseyside outfit have offered the 24-year-old a deal, and whilst negotiations are at an advanced stage and the fact that he’s said yes to joining, it’s “not yet” fully sealed.

Are Liverpool signing Mac Allister?

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Romano delivered a fresh update on Mac Allister to Liverpool and it sounds like exciting news for supporters. He wrote:

“Liverpool want to resolve final details of Alexis Mac Allister deal as soon as possible to avoid competition; full agreement on personal terms is really close. Plan is to leave #BHAFC early in the window, been told the move could be done and sealed in June.”

Liverpool have been linked with several central midfielders in recent weeks, but Mac Allister being the high-profile player that he is and the name that he’s made for himself in the Premier League, FSG should definitely splash the cash to bring him to Merseyside.

The World Cup winner, who currently pockets £50k-per-week, has clocked up 15 goal contributions (12 goals and three assists) in 38 appearances across all competitions this season and has recorded a total of 77 shots since the start of the term which is more than any of his fellow teammates on the south coast, as per FBRef.

Brighton’s versatile operator, who has the flexibility to operate in seven various positions over the grass, including everywhere in the centre, is also strong in the defensive aspect of his game having won 38 out of his 67 tackles made which is the second-highest at the Amex, so this ability to positively impact his side at both ends of the pitch, which has seen him collect four man-of-the-match awards this campaign, makes him the ideal candidate to put pen to paper at Anfield.