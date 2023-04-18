Liverpool have turned their full attention towards a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to reports.

What's the latest on Mac Allister to Liverpool?

The Reds have James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo all out of contract at the end of the season, and Jurgen Klopp is on the hunt for central reinforcements having reportedly ended his pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

The Argentinian’s contract at The Amex isn’t set to expire for another two years, but being Roberto De Zerbi’s top-performing offensive player, has emerged as an ideal candidate at Anfield. The Merseyside outfit have also been handed a boost after the 24-year-old’s father admitted that his son is likely to be on the move at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has since revealed that the Reds are set to hold “direct contacts” with the Seagulls star’s representatives “very soon” to discuss the possibility of a move, and it sounds like they are keen to complete a deal during the upcoming window.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have “turned their full attention” to Mac Allister who they view as a “cheaper option” to Bellingham. Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United are also “interested”, but FSG are “determined” to secure his services ahead of their competitors. Brighton have set a price tag of £60-70m for their World Cup winner which is a fee that could be paid as a result of Klopp being a “huge admirer” of his target’s versatility, not to mention that he’s buzzing about the added creativity he could bring to the team.

Should Liverpool sign Mac Allister?

Liverpool are certainly better off signing multiple midfield players for more affordable fees to revamp their ranks, and having been hailed “unplayable” by Argentina reporter Roy Nemer, Mac Allister would be the perfect target to come in as part of that transformation.

The Adidas-sponsored gem has posted 12 goal contributions (ten goals and two assists) in 30 appearances across all competitions this season and ranks in the 97th percentile for shots, recording 63 since the start of the term, which is the second-highest number throughout the whole of De Zerbi’s squad (FBRef).

Mac Allister’s ability to operate in seven various positions over the pitch, including five in the midfield alongside out wide on the left flank and at centre-forward, also makes him a useful option to have in the building, so it’s unsurprising to learn that Klopp loves that quality in the player.