Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister is exactly what Liverpool need to rebuild their midfield, presenter Terry Flewers has claimed.

What's the latest on Mac Allister and Liverpool?

A report from Gaston Edul has claimed that the World Cup winner's move to Anfield is nearing completion, and Jurgen Klopp's side pushed the hardest to sign him.

The 24-year-old has had an outstanding year for both club and country, helping Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar, as he provided an assist in the final, and helping Brighton qualify for Europe.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Flewers claimed that the £50k-per-week star will be the ideal signing to help build a new-look Liverpool midfield.

"I think Alexis Mac Allister will be a really good signing for Liverpool," he stated.

"There's something about him, the way he plays, his tenacity, his energy, his ability on the ball. He's exactly what this Liverpool midfield needs, because their midfield is soft."

"A massive overhaul is needed in that area and I do think Alexis Mac Allister is a very, very good piece of business by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool."

What will Mac Allister bring to Liverpool?

The Brighton midfielder is a player that thrives in attacking areas, ranking in the top 1% of European midfielders for total shots as per FBref, and can add a significant goal threat that Liverpool have lacked in the middle of the park.

Liverpool's highest-scoring central midfielder this season is Harvey Elliott, with five strikes in all competitions. Mac Allister's 12 goals this season is over double that number, and he could help remove the over-reliance on goals from their attack.

The Argentinian also ranks highly for progressive carries and passes, and he could line up next to Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones or indeed another midfield signing as an advanced number eight.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will sign another midfielder alongside Mac Allister, but there have been links to Mason Mount of Chelsea, and both additions could inject some quality into the Liverpool midfield trio.

Klopp's side look set to miss out on a top-four spot after competing for a quadruple last season, and a big summer window is necessary if they are to compete with Manchester City at the top of the table again next season.

Mac Allister will likely be a fine addition, but more quality could be targeted to play alongside him.

