Liverpool are in hot pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's progress in completing the signing of the World Cup winner.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Alexis Mac Allister?

According to Football.London, Liverpool are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of the Brighton and Hove Albion star this summer.

As per the report, the west London club have cooled their interest in the midfielder due to Liverpool's strong lead in the race for his signature.

It is further claimed that despite being at the front of the pack to sign Mac Allister, it will not deter their pursuit of Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Would Mac Allister be a good signing for Liverpool?

There is no doubt that a rebuild is desperately needed for the Merseyside giants this summer following a disappointing campaign both domestically and in European football.

The Reds are currently chasing down the fourth and final spot inside the Premier League top four to secure their outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League, but will need Manchester United and Newcastle United to continue to drop points over their remaining games.

Jurgen Klopp is saying goodbye to several midfielders this summer with James Milner already reportedly lining up a move to Brighton when his contract expires at Anfield at the end of the season, whilst Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both also out of contract this summer too.

As a result, the signing of Mac Allister will certainly be warmly welcomed by the Anfield faithful as the midfielder has not only been a standout performer in the English top flight but was a standout performer at the World Cup too.

The 24-year-old - who has a price tag worth £70m - played a key role in Argentina's winning campaign in Qatar at the end of 2022, which deservedly earned the midfielder high praise from his manager Roberto De Zerbi:

"I think he was one of the best players in the World Cup competition, his style of play was clear, he didn't make mistakes, he understood (what to do) before the play."

Over six World Cup appearances, Mac Allister was simply stunning as he scored the opening goal in Argentina's group stage clash with Poland, registered one assist and created two chances.

A further look at the statistics gives a clear indication of just how well he played in the Middle East, averaging 1.2 shots on goal, 1.3 key passes, 1.5 tackles and 5.2 duels won per game, proving he was a huge presence for his national team throughout.

Those performances didn't quite earn him a place in the World Cup Team of the Tournament, but he was placed among the substitutes.

The talented dynamo has had no trouble translating that form into his displays in the Premier League and has been effective in the attacking threat for the Seagulls - with ten goals, one assist and an 88% pass completion rate over his 30 appearances for Brighton, integral to their huge chance of securing European football.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Liverpool would benefit significantly from securing the signing of Mac Allister this summer as the all-action midfielder could be the solution to many struggles the squad are experiencing at present.