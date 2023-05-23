Liverpool could make two major midfield signings in Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister this summer, and getting these deals done early could be a huge boost, presenter Terry Flewers has claimed on The Football Terrace.

What's the latest on Liverpool's midfield targets?

Liverpool have confirmed that midfielders James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will depart this summer as their contracts expire, and they will need reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Jurgen Klopp's side are in advanced talks over a deal to sign Mac Allister from Brighton, whilst there is also strong interest in Mount, who is entering the final year of his Chelsea contract.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Flewers claimed that a mega double deal for the two midfielders could be excellent business for the Reds.

"This is an interesting story, Fabrizio Romano has stated just the other day that personal terms are almost agreed between Liverpool and Mac Allister, reports on OneFootball now claim that the deal with the player is done, still work to be done, around £70m with Brighton.

"Plus, it is now claimed that Liverpool could complete a very early double swoop in the transfer market. Mac Allister in, £70m early, across the line, giving both them time to go and do a little bit more and Brighton time to find a replacement.

"They're also looking at Mason Mount. That story will not go away. Hasn't signed a new deal, he doesn't want to sign a new deal. As it stands right now at Chelsea. Liverpool could be set to pounce. Jurgen Klopp is a big fan. Jurgen Klopp is willing right now, they're talking about a £45m to £50m bid going in for Mason Mount."

Do Liverpool need additional midfielders?

Whilst both signings could add quality and depth to their squad, they may not be enough overall to completely rebuild Liverpool's midfield in order to challenge at the top of the table again.

Mount and Mac Allister could both play in the advanced number eight roles, with Fabinho sitting behind them.

Fabinho has drawn criticism for his performances this season, and the 29-year-old may also need a younger replacement this summer.

Reports from Portugal have recently linked Liverpool with Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, and if Liverpool can complete an ambitious move for the 22-year-old on top of these other deals, they may be ready to challenge for the title after a disappointing season.

