Liverpool are plotting a summer raid to sign Alexis Mac Allister, with The Times journalist Paul Joyce reporting that the Reds have made the player one of their main targets.

What is the latest on Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool?

The Reds have struggled to get going this campaign, already losing four times more games in the Premier League this season than they did for the entirety of the last one. Despite coming close to claiming a second ever Premier League title last time out, they have laboured to even finish in the Champions League places this year.

They're currently sat in fifth and a large part of their issues have come down to their midfield. Arthur Melo was added to boost the club's ranks in the centre of the field back in the summer but has spent months on the sidelines with a thigh injury. In addition, Thiago has struggled to keep himself fit and is now sidelined for the rest of the season while Stefan Bajcetic is another long-term absentee.

Those who have been fit for Liverpool have also faltered in form. Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Fabinho has not been "flying" this season and Jordan Henderson has also managed just 20 Premier League starts this campaign.

The Reds are therefore "preparing" deals for midfielders, says Joyce, revealing that Mac Allister is one of their main targets this summer for such a move, with the player set to be "high up" on their wanted list.

He could cost the side up to £70m in transfer fees but with Klopp's side struggling in that area, they could still splash that amount to bring him in.

Would Mac Allister be a good signing for Liverpool?

Liverpool are crying out for more options in the middle of the park - especially ones that have a knack for getting the ball forward and driving their team towards the opposition box - and Mac Allister fits the bill.

He's been outstanding for Brighton this season, managing eight goals and one assist, with a WhoScored rating of 7.03. Only two other Seagulls players have a better score than him this campaign. He's also proven he can cut it on the international stage too for Argentina, emerging as one of their best players during the World Cup with a rating of 7.11.

That led to high-praise from La Albiceleste legend Sergio Aguero, who admitted that Mac Allister is an "intelligent" player who has "great ball handling" ability. This is proven by his 51 progressive carries this campaign - his best total yet - and his take on success rate of 60.4% (via FBRef).

Mac Allister is continuing to grow and get better as a player and is now playing without fear - and that is something Liverpool need to add to their team during the summer.