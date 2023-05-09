Liverpool have offered Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister a £150k-per-week contract to try and lure him to Anfield, according to reports.

What's the latest on Mac Allister to Liverpool?

The Reds have ruled themselves out of the running to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham so are on the hunt for other midfield alternatives, and being Roberto De Zerbi’s top-performing offensive player and second best overall with a WhoScored match rating of 7.09, Mac Allister has been made a target by Jurgen Klopp.

Football Insider have reported that the Argentine does want a move to the Premier League giants, with Sky Sports since claiming that the Seagulls are expected to demand an asking price of £70m to sanction his sale while some reports have even claimed a deal has already been reached.

TalkSPORT recently suggested that the Merseyside outfit are yet to make any kind of official contact regarding a deal for the 24-year-old however despite outlets stating otherwise, though it would now appear they have taken the first step towards changing that.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have “offered” Mac Allister a “huge” £150k-per-week contract which is triple the £50k-per-week he earns at Brighton. The Reds are “making progress” on the deal, with club officials having already “met” the midfielder’s agents for “face-to-face talks”, which is when they submitted their proposal.

Klopp would like FSG to have signed his target in time for the start of pre-season and he views him as an “amazing” player and one that could “instantly” slot into the first-team. The Anfield side have “not yet secured an agreement”, but are “increasingly confident” of doing so with the World Cup winner the “most advanced” of their possible new signings.

Should Liverpool cash out on Mac Allister?

During the World Cup, Mac Allister was dubbed an “unsung hero” by Argentina reporter Roy Nemer and he’s continued his excellent run of form since returning from Qatar so Liverpool should empty their pockets to wrap up a deal in the weeks and months ahead.

The Seagulls' talisman has posted 14 goal contributions (12 goals and two assists) in 35 appearances across all competitions this season and has recorded a total of 75 shots since the start of the term, which is higher than any other member of his squad, as per FBRef.

A versatile operator, Mac Allister has the additional flexibility to play in a wonderful seven various positions across the pitch, including five in the midfield, out wide on the left wing and even at centre-forward, so he would be the perfect candidate to put pen to paper at Anfield.