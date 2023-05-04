Liverpool are making progress in the negotiations to potentially sign Alexis Mac Allister in the summer having presented their plans to his camp.

Will Liverpool land Mac Allister in the summer?

The Reds have put together five victories on the bounce now after their narrow win over Fulham at Anfield, however, Champions League football remains highly unlikely.

With Europa League football the most likely outcome from the 2022/23 campaign, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to bring in some upgrades over the summer.

The slow start to the campaign has, ultimately, cost Liverpool in the race for the top four but their usual standards from challenging for the title are well adrift.

One player who they are believed to be targeting ahead of the summer is the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Mac Allister.

And he is a player who is expected to leave the Seagulls over the summer following is meteoric rise this season which has seen him become a world champion.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has proved an update on the future of the 24-year-old Argentine with the Reds expressing their interest:

(3:30) "I can tell you that Liverpool feel they are making progress in the negotiation to sign Alexis Mac Allister. They presented the project to the player's side. So Liverpool had direct meeting to present their project to Alexis Mac Allister, they are going to push on the player's side and then they feel that they can close the deal with Brighton."

Would Mac Allister be a good fit for Liverpool?

The Reds are in need of some reinforcement in midfield over the summer with one of their current crop expected to be heading for the exit.

Indeed, veteran and versatile midfielder James Milner is expected to be leaving the club over the coming months with reports of interest from Brighton.

But this is already a midfield which has come under fire across the campaign with Michael Owen hitting out at their weaknesses earlier in the season.

Mac Allister is certainly a player who could provide that much-needed spark for Klopp's side given the form he has shown on the south coast this season.

The Argentine has been hailed as "magic" by presenter Jack Collins and it is clear to see why when he ranks inside the top 13th percentile for shot-creating actions (via FBref).

Jude Bellingham is the name who had been so heavily linked with a potential move to Anfield over the last year or so but it is believed a move for the 19-year-old has fallen through.

However, Mac Allister has recorded a higher pass completion rate (86.3%) than the Borussia Dortmund midfielder (81.3%) (via FBref).

Mac Allister is not a cheap alternative, though. This is a player who is expected to cost in the region of £70m over the summer.

What will be interesting, is whether Liverpool look to use Milner as potential leverage in the possible deal for the Argentine.