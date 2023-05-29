Liverpool will want to wrap up a deal to bring in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in swift fashion to avoid rival interest in his services, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alexis Mac Allister?

As per BBC Sport, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has signalled that both Mac Allister and his teammate Moises Caicedo are expected to leave the Amex Stadium this summer.

Speaking in his post-match press conference following the Seagulls' 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last Sunday, the 43-year-old said: "I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moises, I'm really sorry. They are two great people and two great players. He then added: "The policy of Brighton is like this. "I think it's right they can leave, can change teams and play in a level higher. We are ready. We have to find others big players to play without Alexis and Moises."

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has detailed on his YouTube channel that Liverpool are in an advanced stage of negotiations to acquire the Argentina international, stating: "Liverpool want to be fast. The agreement on personal terms is 90% done, so Alexis Mac Allister is really, really close to Liverpool."

The Mirror reported earlier this month that Manchester and Arsenal were also keen on Mac Allister while Chelsea had also expressed an interest in the past, according to The Guardian; however, the Reds look to be the closest to landing the 24-year-old heading into the summer transfer window.

Capology understand that Mac Allister earns £50,000 per week at Brighton on a contract that runs until June 2027.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Alexis Mac Allister?

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that the incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino could make a 'late move' to try and sign Mac Allister; nevertheless, he expects Liverpool to move swiftly to land the playmaker in the summer.

Jacobs told FFC: "As I said before, the only twist until it's signed could be a late move from Chelsea, but first of all, Pochettino actually has to come in and start before things like that could move. We wait and see on that one, but McAllister has always said that he wants to go early. He's always said that he wants his future resolved as soon as possible when the season ends. Liverpool themselves want to do their business early. They always do that; they always try and window plan and make progress to the point where they don't drag things out if at all possible and much like when they signed Cody Gakpo and it was announced early, it wouldn't remotely surprise me if Liverpool do exactly the same for Alexis Mac Allister and try to get him in as fast as they possibly can."

Would Alexis Mac Allister be a good fit for Liverpool?

Mac Allister has been in fantastic form this campaign for Brighton and has played a major part in helping to propel the Seagulls to their sixth-place Premier League finish.

In total across 2022/23, Mac Allister managed to register 12 goals and three assists from 40 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also note that the Argentina international gained an average match rating of 7.05/10 for his exploits on the field for the Seagulls this term, making him their second-most consistent performer behind Solly March.

Providing chances has proved to be his forte in Brighton colours during an impressive season, with Mac Allister successfully performing 106 shot-creating actions in the English top-flight, according to FBRef.

Jurgen Klopp will be in the market to bolster his squad this summer and Mac Allister would be an ideal candidate to provide some fresh ideas in the middle of the park come 2023/24 if the German boss can sanction a deal to bring him to Anfield.