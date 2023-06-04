Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister, and a deal could be completed as early as next week, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Mac Allister and Liverpool?

The Argentinian has been in sensational form for Brighton this season, helping Roberto De Zerbi's side qualify for Europe, and the 24-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest.

Liverpool are in need of a midfield rebuild, with the likes of Naby Keita and James Milner departing this summer, and it seems that they are set to land the first of their targets.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that there are just a number of details to finalise before the deal is completed.

"Important update on Alexis Mac Allister, because Carlos, the father of the player will be in England this weekend. The mission is to complete the negotiation for Alexis Mac Allister next week. We know Liverpool are absolutely the front-runners, they have to complete some final details on the contract of the player and then Alexis will become a new Liverpool player," he stated.

"They have an agreement in principle on the length of the contract, on the salary, it is about some final clauses that they are discussing for Alexis Mac Allister, and then he will agree 100% on the personal terms with Liverpool and then join Liverpool, because they will pay the release clause to Brighton, and trust me, if you see reports of £70m, 65 or £60m, it is way less than this, the release clause.

"That's a very good deal for Liverpool in this case if they will be able to complete everything, but the timing is very clear next week for Alexis Mac Allister."

What will Mac Allister bring to Liverpool?

The World Cup winner will likely be one of a number of midfield signings for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp aims to rebuild his side with a younger set of players, and Mac Allister could be an excellent addition.

The £50k-per-week star will arrive with plenty of experience for Brighton and Argentina, and he could add extra goal threat from the middle of the park.

The 24-year-old ranks in the top percentile of European midfielders for shots attempted, as well as ranking highly for goals and progressive carries as per FBref. He will bring security and energy on the ball, as well as being able to increase the overall output of Liverpool's low-scoring midfield.

No central midfielder scored more than five goals this season for Liverpool, with Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones scoring five and three each, and Mac Allister's 12 strikes this season represents a significant upgrade in front of goal.