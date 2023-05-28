Liverpool have 'high confidence' that they can conclude a deal to bring in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the forthcoming transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alexis Mac Allister?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently dropped an update on the state of play surrounding Mac Allister's future, stating on Twitter: "Alexis Mac Allister, expected to bid his farewell to Brighton fans after final game after his fantastic experience at the club since 2020. He’s prepared to leave the club in June with Liverpool frontrunners — close to complete the deal, waiting on final details."

Football Insider claim that Brighton's impending capture of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has increased the likelihood of the Argentina international moving to Anfield in the off-season.

The report states that the Seagulls are 'resigned' to losing their prize asset to Liverpool and plan to use the funds recouped from his sale to bolster their engine room.

One outlet in Argentina has signalled that a deal to take Mac Allister to Merseyside has already been ratified and will cost the Reds £61 million.

Mac Allister earns £50,000 on his current contract at Brighton, which runs until 2025 on the South Coast, according to Capology.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has revealed that there is a 'form of exit clause' in Mac Allister's present terms at Brighton, though they still have some details to thrash out to make the transfer official.

Jacobs told FFC: "Mac Allister also does have a clause in his current deal, which was signed just before the World Cup. It can be referred to as a form of exit clause, but it isn't a traditional release clause and it helps facilitate a move and allows Liverpool to do a lot of legwork on the player side, but they will still have to agree a fee with Brighton. This is one that Liverpool have got high confidence in, they have done for quite some time, but Brighton always do things on their terms and usually at their valuation as well. That club-to-club aspect would still need to be completed, but this is one that Liverpool feel has a high likelihood of coming off."

Would Alexis Mac Allister be a good signing for Liverpool?

Mac Allister, who was hailed as Brighton's "golden boy", has been a joy to watch in the Premier League this campaign and would enrich Liverpool's midfield if he is to complete a switch to Anfield this summer.

In 2022/23, the 24-year-old has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Brighton, registering 12 goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

The playmaker has also illustrated his inventiveness on the field for the Seagulls this term, racking up 1.4 key passes per match in the English top flight, according to WhoScored.

FBRef shows that the Argentine has been a prevalent chance provider this campaign, successfully performing 105 shot-creating actions in total.

With Liverpool seemingly in the market for midfield reinforcements in the upcoming window, Mac Allister would be a very intelligent signing by Jurgen Klopp as he looks ahead to 2023/24.