Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will try to acquire Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in swift fashion once the 2022/23 season draws to a close, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alexis Mac Allister?

As per Ben Jacobs, writing in his column for Caught Offside, Liverpool are believed to feel confident over their chances of landing Mac Allister this summer following initial talks with the Argentina international.

The Mirror also claim that Liverpool could be set to 'end the race' for the 24-year-old's services and tie up a £70 million deal for Mac Allister, with the player said to be willing to commit his future to the Reds.

Manchester United and Arsenal also hold an interest in the midfielder; however, Liverpool look to be the frontrunner to lock down the playmaker, who could be joined by Chelsea ace Mason Mount as Jurgen Klopp eyes several additions to his engine room.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte has also been floated as a potential transfer target, though it looks as if Liverpool have turned their attentions elsewhere ahead of the forthcoming window, according to The Daily Mail.

Capology understand that Mac Allister earns around £50,000 per week at Brighton on a contract that runs until June 2025.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has suggested that Reds boss Klopp will be keen to iron out a deal for Mac Allister before next season commences.

Jones told FFC: "They want a resolution to their midfield problems as soon as possible because Jurgen Klopp wants to be starting pre-season with his proper squad. The squad is going to be available to him on the first day of the Premier League season. All season, he's been dealing with problem after problem in terms of injury or whatever other headache thrown his way and he will be grateful for the season ending. Especially if they managed to clinch a spot that nobody saw coming."

Why is Alexis Mac Allister so highly rated and sought after by multiple clubs?

Quite simply, he's a brilliant footballer with a lot to offer any elite side and has even been labelled as a "very intelligent player" by Argentinian football legend Sergio Aguero. As well as being hailed as "unbelievable".

In 2022/23, the 25-year-old has made 36 appearances for Brighton in all competitions, registering 12 goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Mac Allister has also averaged 2.6 shots per goal per Premier League match and made 1.2 key passes, demonstrating his ability to regularly trouble the opposition and taking on a role as a creative force for the Seagulls, as per WhoScored.

Liverpool need quality and composure in midfield next term and Mac Allister certainly embodies these traits, making him an ideal signing for Klopp to make that would add another dimension to his side.