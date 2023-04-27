Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister is 'vulnerable' to a potential transfer in the forthcoming transfer window and could leave Brighton & Hove Albion, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alexis Mac Allister?

As per Football Insider, Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is attracting attention from Liverpool said to be 'ready to go' and joining a bigger club than the Seagulls in the summer.

The report also states that Brighton are open to parting ways with the playmaker if their value in the range of £70 million is met by his prospective suitors.

In addition to the Reds, Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen on Mac Allister in their hunt to add to their respective squads ahead of 2023/24, according to The Guardian.

Puraboca note that Mac Allisters's father, Carlos Javier Mac Allister, has had his say on the Argentina international's future, stating:

“Normally the next [transfer window] will find him playing in another club, we don’t know which one. The talks are just beginning in general, but it is most likely that Alexis will already be playing in another team next July.”

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook thinks that Mac Allister could be among the front runners at Brighton to leave the Amex Stadium this summer.

Crook explained: “I think Mac Allister looks the most vulnerable just because his dad’s been quite vocal about the fact that he expects him to leave. There’s interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

“Caicedo’s signed a new contract, so I think it would take a huge bid to get him away. I think they're trying to get Mitoma tied to a new deal. So, if they lose anybody, it probably would be Mac Allister.

“But again, he only signed a new deal just before the World Cup. So that's big money for him as well.”

What are Alexis Mac Allister's stats like this season?

In 2022/23, Mac Allister has been in fine form for Brighton, registering ten goals and two assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also shows that the 24-year-old has successfully performed 78 shot-creating actions in the Premier League this term, demonstrating his capacity to create chances for himself and his teammates on a regular basis.

Mac Allister has also earned an average performance rating of 7.07/10 for his exploits this campaign, making him Brighton's third-most consistent performer behind Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool are known to be in the hunt for midfield reinforcements and Mac Allister could add a different dimension to the engine room under Jurgen Klopp if the German coach can entice him to Anfield this summer.