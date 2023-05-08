Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly "very keen" on a move to Liverpool this summer.

Injuries have wreaked havoc at the AXA Training Centre this season but a lack of investment into an ageing midfield is what has held Liverpool back the most.

With the transfer window beckoning, FSG have the chance to give Jurgen Klopp the tools he needs to bounce back immediately.

How advanced is Liverpool's move for Alexis Mac Allister?

According to Football Insider, Mac Allister "is very keen" on a switch to Anfield as Liverpool target a big-money move for the Argentine. Sky Sports reports that Brighton want around £70m for Mac Allister, although it remains to be seen how negotiations impact that figure.

Liverpool and Mac Allister's entourage are in "ongoing dialogue" as details are ironed out. Talks will continue next week with Jurgen Klopp wanting the player signed in time for the start of pre-season.

Klopp considers the 24-year-old playmaker as an "amazing" player and someone that can walk into the Liverpool starting XI. That's no surprise given the limited quality in the Merseysiders' engine room.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all set to leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts, Mac Allister has a crucial role to play in Liverpool's midfield rebuild.

What would Mac Allister add to Liverpool's midfield?

Goals, assists and badly needed technical excellence.

This season, Mac Allister has more goals and assists than all of Liverpool's midfielders combined.

It's not particularly difficult given the complete lack of attacking instinct in central areas but to say the Argentine walks into Klopp's team is a bit obvious. Not only is he an immediate starter but he provides so many top qualities that Klopp can make the most of.

His instinct for playmaking is exciting as Liverpool have been pretty dismal in central areas of the final third since Philippe Coutinho left. There has been an over reliance on Trent Alexander-Arnold for creativity which would be lessened with the arrival of Mac Allister.

If Liverpool want to win the Premier League again, they need Mac Allister but they cannot afford to stop there. Owners FSG need to invest heavily after years of overly cautious spending.