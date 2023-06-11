Liverpool's signing of Alexis Mac Allister brings an intangible that will help the club return to title challengers according to Redmen TV presenter Ste Hoare.

The midfielder has joined the Reds from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee, and Hoare believes it's "important" that the club is getting in a player who "knows the league".

Has Mac Allister joined Liverpool?

Mac Allister has officially signed for Liverpool after a three-and-a-half-year spell on the South Coast with Brighton.

Both clubs have stated that the fee is undisclosed, however, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds triggered a release clause in the World Cup winner's contract for just £35m.

The 24-year-old, who will take the number 10 shirt previously worn by Sadio Mane, signed a five-year deal at the club and is the Merseyside outfit's first transfer of the window.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted to get the deal over the line, stating to Liverpool's official club website: "We are adding a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled boy to our squad and this is super news, really it is."

What has Ste Hoare said about the signing?

The Redmen TV presenter was pleased about Mac Allister's arrival, praising the fact that the player is Premier League proven, so most likely won't need a "bedding in period"

Speaking to Football FanCast, Hoare said: "I’m delighted with Mac Allister, Liverpool needs players who can come in and play straight away, we haven’t really got time for a bedding in period.

"Especially if they want to be title winners again and Man City don’t give you a chance they are relentless, so you’ve got to be. I think it’s important we’re getting someone who knows the league coming in."

Can Mac Allister help turn Liverpool back into title winners?

Liverpool had a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, finishing outside the Champions League positions for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

The club has since identified that a midfield overhaul is required to return to their previously high levels, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Reds have scheduled talks with the agents of French midfielders Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.

Mac Allister brings something that those names mentioned do not possess, which is Premier League experience. The Argentine made 112 appearances for Brighton during his time there, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists.

The midfielder also made six appearances for Argentina en route to the World Cup final, where the diminutive maestro recorded the assist for Angel Di Maria's goal in the first half.

The Europa League side will be hoping that this wealth of experience in not just the Premier League but in high stakes, pressure competitions will mean the 24-year-old can come straight into the starting midfield, which had been a problem position all season due to injuries and poor form.

If Liverpool want to challenge Manchester City for the title next season, they will have to return to their relentless best, and Mac Allister can be a key piece in achieving that.