Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount are transfer "priorities" for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Are Liverpool signing midfielders this summer?

Once this season comes to an end, the Reds will put much of their focus on new signings, with midfield additions desperately needed. The likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have really struggled throughout the campaign, and with the likes of Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones injured too often, it has become clear that two or three new signings are required, in order to turn their fortunes around.

Two players who Liverpool have been continually linked with are Mac Allister and Mount, both of whom are seen as individuals who could provide quality and legs in the middle of the park. The former has shone for Brighton this season, scoring 11 goals, in all competitions, and while the latter has arguably been below-par, he still has five goal contributions (three goals and two assists) in the Premier League.

With each passing week, the more it looks as though the Reds will go all in for the pair, and a new update has now emerged regarding potential moves for them.

Could Liverpool sign Mac Allister and Mount?

Taking to Twitter, Romano dropped a short but key update on the futures of Mac Allister and Mount, saying that Liverpool see both as primary summer transfer targets in the coming months:

"Mac Allister & Mount, priorities."

It is simply imperative that major additions are made to Liverpool's midfield, and in Mac Allister and Mount, the Reds have two potentially strong options to bring in. Both are only 24 years of age, meaning they would likely be coming in ahead of their peak years, and the energy and technical ability they would add could completely transform the Reds as a team.

If Jurgen Klopp can nail that area of the pitch this summer, the rest of the team still generally picks itself - Alisson -Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are all arguably in Liverpool's strongest XI - so they could be Premier League title challengers again if they can become the force they once were in the middle of the park.

Whether or not Mount signs a new deal at Chelsea remains to be seen, but Mac Allister's exit does look likely, and a switch to Anfield could be a perfect match.