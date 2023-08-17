Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been linked with a shock move away from Anfield this summer and now a fresh update has emerged regarding his future.

Will Alisson leave Liverpool?

The 30-year-old has been a sensational signing for the Reds ever since arriving from Roma in the summer of 2018, becoming arguably the best player in the world in his position in the process.

Alisson has been a colossal figure between the sticks, making an enormous difference and playing such a key role in Liverpool becoming one of Europe's leading sides under Jurgen Klopp, winning the Premier League and Champions League along the way, as well as numerous other trophies.

While the Brazilian is contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2027, worrying reports have emerged regarding a potential move to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, joining the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson there in the process.

Fortunately, a new claim has now emerged that allays those fears, during a summer that is threatening to go wrong for Liverpool, particularly in the midfield department.

What's the latest on Alisson's Liverpool future?

According to reliable journalist David Lynch for This Is Anfield, a summer move isn't on the cards for Alisson, despite rumours suggesting otherwise:

"Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has not been the subject of an approach from Saudi Arabia, despite some reporting of such on Tuesday.

"It was claimed that Al-Nassr, the club that has Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane among its squad, had made an approach for Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper.

"However, This Is Anfield can confirm that no such approach has been made to Liverpool, and even if one was the club would swiftly reject it. Indeed, the Reds’ No.1 is happy on Merseyside, where he has a contract until 2027."

Frankly, the thought of Liverpool losing Alisson at any point in the near future is a horrifying one for supporters, with the Brazilian superstar arguably the first name on Klopp's team sheet these days, bailing his side out so often in one-on-one situations and winning the club's Player of the Season award last season.

At 30, he still has so many years remaining at the very top level, and if the Reds are to have any chance of mounting a Premier League title challenge this season, he has to be fit for almost every game. James Milner has rightly hailed Alisson as a "world-class" player in the past and to see him depart for Saudi Arabia at the peak of his powers would be a depressing sight.

This update is, therefore, a hugely positive one for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion, suggesting that he is perfectly happy on Merseyside for the foreseeable future, continuing to play a massive role in any success his team achieves.

The hope is that Alisson remains at Anfield beyond 2027, at which point he will still only be 34 when his contract expires, which can still easily be in and around prime age for a goalkeeper in the modern game. His importance cannot be downplayed and that isn't going to change at any point in the near future.