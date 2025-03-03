Arne Slot is well on his way to securing his first Premier League title with Liverpool in his first attempt, currently sitting top of the tree on 67 points after 28 matches played, 13 points ahead of second-place Arsenal who do have one game in hand.

Liverpool are unsurprisingly the league's top scorers, scoring 66 goals in their 28 games played, taking the most shots per game with 16.6 and averaging 56.7% possession; the fourth highest in the division.

Mohamed Salah has scored a whopping 25 Premier League goals this season, whilst also