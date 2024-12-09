Arne Slot's Liverpool had to sit out this set of Premier League fixtures, as Storm Darragh called off what could have been a tempestuous Merseyside Derby in itself if it wasn't for a late postponement.

Everton would have been up for the contest, with it being the last league fixture between the fierce rivals at Goodison Park, whilst the Reds would have equally been raring to go in the tasty affair after a disappointing 3-3 draw away at Newcastle United.

But, the ultimately got in the way, which will now have given Slot time to ponder on how the season is currently unfolding, with his side sitting pretty at the top of the standings with a sublime 35 points.

Still, league titles aren't wrapped up in December, with the Dutchman wanting to guard against complacency creeping in, which did stunt his high-flying side at St James' Park.

Main Liverpool underperformers vs Newcastle

Fresh off the back of convincingly beating Manchester City 2-0, Liverpool would have made the trip up the Toon brimming with confidence, only to be rudely met by an inspired Newcastle home display.

The likes of Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher stood out in particular as poor performers in the back-and-forth 3-3 draw, with the Uruguayan managing just 25 touches of the ball alongside missing two big chances, whilst the Reds number 62 had to fish the ball out of his goal a depressing three times.

Thankfully for Slot's men, Mohamed Salah continues to come up trumps like a man possessed for the Merseyside giants, with his two strikes in the barnstorming affair undoubtedly helping the away side salvage something from the game.

That said, he didn't get too much help from his attacking colleagues; notably Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Indeed, the ex-Feyenoord boss would have been let down somewhat by the opposing flank, as Gakpo had a quiet night on Tyneside, alongside Luis Diaz registering zero shots on target during his short cameo in for the 25-year-old.

Whilst the game at Everton was called off, a promising Liverpool youngster starred out on loan once more down the wings, with the tricky and quick attacker possessing the potential to be the club's next Sadio Mane when he returns away from the options currently available.

Liverpool have found their next Sadio Mane

The starlet in question here is Ben Doak, who is lighting up the Championship this season for his loan employers in Middlesbrough.

Whilst he only has one goal next to his name so far, the Scotsman has still been operating as a creative menace down the right channel, with a stunning five assists picked up when slaloming forward with venom for Michael Carrick's outfit.

He did nearly score a sumptuous solo strike last time out versus Burnley, as one of his three successful dribbles nearly resulted in James Trafford picking the ball out of his own net, but Carrick will just be overjoyed he has the 19-year-old as his temporary disposal before he potentially explodes into life back at Anfield.

His blistering runs forward donning a Liverpool shirt could see him become the club's next Mane if everything slots into place nicely, with the Senegalese attacker going on to become a modern-day great having chipped in with goals and assists aplenty.

Mane notched up a ridiculous 120 goals in total for Liverpool across 269 games, with Doak aiming to replicate Mane's highs when given a chance back at Slot's men when this formative loan stint is up.

Of course, it's unrealistic to expect the 19-year-old to be instantly amazing for a team routinely near the top of the Premier League pile, but he has already been branded as potential "world-class" talent by ex-Scotland manager Craig Levein.

Doak's numbers vs Hull City Stat Doak Minutes played 90 Goals scored 0 Assists 2 Shots 3 Key passes 7 Big chances created 2 Successful dribbles 3 Stats by Sofascore

This was off the back of his heroics with Scotland, who he has one assist for in Nations League action, but he has also proven himself to be a captivating watch in the Championship too, with his electric showing for Boro at the end of November versus Hull City gaining him various plaudits at the Riverside Stadium.

Whilst Gakpo and Diaz are already at the calibre of the Premier League, Doak does feel like the next big thing to come out of Anfield who might well become a star on the same level as Mane over time.

He's tricky, diminutive, exciting and capable of find the net; it certainly sounds a lot like the Senegalese, doesn't it?