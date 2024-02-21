All eyes at Anfield may be on handing Jurgen Klopp a fairytale ending at Liverpool, but that doesn't mean that the Reds aren't already thinking about the future, both on and off the pitch. And that could see them beat Premier League rivals to land a bargain deal in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news

Of course, it's hard to know exactly what's next for Liverpool. After all, they've had nine years of Klopp and many will be quick to say that it seemed as though those nine years could have easily turned into a decade and more. Yet as it turns out, the German, by his own admission, has run out of energy. So now Liverpool must turn their focus towards a replacement, with Xabi Alonso reportedly at the top of their wishlist this summer.

The Bayer Leverkusen boss has enjoyed a standout campaign in Germany, currently unbeaten in all competitions and eight points clear of champions Bayern Munich in a dominant campaign so far.

With that said, whether it is Alonso or another option in charge at Anfield next season, the Reds must ensure that their next manager has options to suit their system, which could see another midfielder arrive.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, FSG and Liverpool have held talks with Adrien Rabiot's representatives over a potential summer move. The Frenchman, who Juventus still reportedly want to keep, will be out of contract and free to leave the Italian giants this summer, potentially handing the Reds a bargain deal.

The Merseyside club aren't alone in their interest, however, with Newcastle United, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also reportedly making contact with the midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

"Elegant" Rabiot could play Xhaka role under Alonso

If Alonso is to be the next Liverpool manager, then Rabiot could be an ideal first transfer to turn to. The former Real Madrid midfielder has transformed Granit Xhaka in his 3-5-2-1 system and could use Rabiot in the same role to similar effect.

Stats (via FBref) Adrien Rabiot Granit Xhaka Progressive Passes 79 258 Progressive Carries 50 42 Tackles Won 27 17 Blocks 21 23

Former Spurs captain and fellow Frenchman Hugo Lloris is certainly a fan of Rabiot too, saying back in November of 2022 ahead of the Qatar World Cup: "There's an opportunity for him at this World Cup. It's arrived at the right time and he's ready. Technically he's a very elegant player and he really can help us go far."

At 28-years-old and his contract running out at Juventus, now may be a better time than ever for Rabiot to complete a Premier League move, be that to Liverpool or others in England's top flight. As the months tick by, the France international could be one to watch ahead of the summer transfer window.