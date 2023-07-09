Liverpool endured a difficult 2022/23 campaign as they failed to qualify for the Champions League after a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.

The Reds will be competing in the Europa League next season but that has not stopped them from making a splash in the summer transfer window so far.

FSG signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee that could rise to £55m before they completed a deal to bring Dominik Szoboszlai in from RB Leipzig for a price tag of £60m.

They are both attack-minded midfielders who have the quality to score and create goals for the team next season, based on their performances for their respective clubs last term.

The Argentina international plundered ten Premier League goals during the 2022/23 campaign, while the Hungarian produced six goals along with eight assists in the Bundesliga.

FSG could now complete Jurgen Klopp's new-look midfield by securing the signing of Fiorentina enforcer Sofyan Amrabat, who could sit behind Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to allow them to thrive in possession.

What is Sofyan Amrabat's style of play?

The Morocco international, who has been described as "criminally underrated" by journalist Muhammad Butt, is a defensive midfielder by trade and excels at winning possession back for his side whilst also being exceptional at progressing play from a deep position.

Amrabat, who is a reported transfer target for the Reds, would be perfect to play in the number six role behind two creative midfielders, like the club's two summer signings so far, due to his ability to screen in front of the defence.

As you can see in the graphic below, as provided by Opta, the 26-year-old maestro is among the best in his position at regaining the ball, whilst he also ranks highly with regard to touches which suggests that the talented midfielder would thrive as part of a possession-based team.

The latter point is backed up by his rank among the top 8% of midfielders across the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions over the last 365 days for progressive passes made per 90 (7.93). Current Liverpool enforcer Fabinho, for context, sits in the 59th percentile with 5.34 per 90.

This suggests that Amrabat would offer more progression from a defensive midfield position in comparison to the Brazil international. He would, therefore, get the ball into the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in advanced areas of the pitch more frequently, which could lead to more dangerous attacks for the Reds.

The Serie A star also showcased his strength in the middle of the park with 2.3 tackles per game at the World Cup for his country in 2022, a number only Thiago Alcantara (2.4) bettered for Liverpool during the Premier League season.

Fiorentina are reportedly demanding €30m (£26m) for the impressive battler, who was once dubbed a "monster" by journalist Carlo Garganese, and FSG must match that figure to complete Klopp's midfield.

The German head coach would have a tough-tackling number six who can receive the ball from the defence before progressing the play to Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in positions from which they can do their damage in the final third.