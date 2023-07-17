Liverpool have enjoyed a strong summer transfer window since the market officially opened for business last month as they have made two significant additions to their squad.

Who have Liverpool signed so far this summer?

The Reds completed the signings of Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion to bolster their midfield options after they finished outside of the Premier League top four last term.

Jurgen Klopp could need to make a third addition in that area of the pitch as holding midfielder Fabinho has been touted with an exit from Anfield ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Athletic's James Pearce recently reported that the Brazil international is expected to move on from the club after a £40m offer from Al-Ittihad Club came in for his services. He will not be part of the team's pre-season camp as his future remains up in the air.

His departure would open up a space for Liverpool to swoop for a replacement and Pearce has claimed that Fiorentina enforcer Sofyan Amrabat is one of the players being considered to come in.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

The 26-year-old destroyer, who has been valued at around €30m (£26m) by the Italian club, is a player who has the quality to be an excellent defensive midfielder for Klopp with his ability on and off the ball.

As you can see in the graphic above, as provided by Opta, Amrabat, who has previously been described as "criminally underrated" by journalist Muhammad Butt, ranked highly among his positional peers last season when it came to taking touches and winning possession back for his side, which shows that he excels at both sides of the game.

Whereas, Fabinho, as shown in the above chart, did not rank as high in either category for Liverpool as the former AS Monaco powerhouse struggled to stand out as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

In possession, meanwhile, the 29-year-old star was slightly above average for the Reds with an average of 5.34 progressive passes per 90, which placed him in the 59th percentile of midfielders within the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions over the last 365 days.

Amrabat, meanwhile, averaged 7.93 progressive passes per 90 for Fiorentina over the last 365 days. This ranked him in the top 8% of his positional peers over the last 365 days, which suggests that he has been one of the best midfielders at progressing play.

Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez could benefit from this as it would result in them picking up possession in advanced positions more often throughout matches, instead of waiting longer for the team to create opportunities for them to cause damage.

The Morocco international's aforementioned ability to win the ball back for his team more frequently than Fabinho means that the potential is there for him to be an upgrade on the Brazilian battler at both ends of the pitch.

A £40m move to Al-Ittihad could also see FSG make a net profit by swapping them - if the reported £26m price tag for Amrabat is accurate.

Therefore, the Fiorentina titan could be a dream replacement for Klopp to sign for financial and footballing reasons, which is why this could be a fantastic piece of business for the Premier League side to do before the deadline.