Liverpool and Chelsea are weighing up a move for a £30,000 per week Nottingham Forest star, according to a new report. It has been an excellent 2024/25 season for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side so far, as they have lost just one of their opening nine league games and now sit in seventh spot on 16 points, two adrift of the top four.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Reds have been a very busy side in transfer windows since becoming a Premier League club, and they already have their eye on one player who they would like to sign next summer. Forest are one of several sides interested in signing Batista Mendy from Trabzonspor.

The midfielder has become a key player for the Turkish side, starting 31 league games last season and has already started seven in this campaign. Mendy’s performances have caught the eye of Forest as well as Crystal Palace, and they could be able to sign the player for around £16 million next summer as Trabzonspor look to make a quick profit after signing him from Angers in France.

But while Forest have their eye on new signings, their performances this season are also meaning their star players are attracting interest. Defender Ola Aina has emerged on the radar of AC Milan, with the Italian giants plotting a move to sign the player and also facing competition from Roma, who have been linked with a £10 million move for him as well.

Forest will be determined to keep hold of Aina, but it doesn’t stop there for the Reds, as another defender is also being eyed, but this time from Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Chelsea monitoring Murillo

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Chelsea are considering a move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. The 22-year-old has been at the City Ground since August 2023, and despite being there for such a short space of time, he has already established himself as a key player under Nuno.

This report states that Liverpool have drawn up a shortlist of centre-backs amid the uncertainty of current defender Virgil van Dijk, who is out of contract at the end of this season. It goes on to add that Murillo, who is on a weekly wage of £30,000, has entered Liverpool’s shortlist "forcefully,” and they now intend to monitor the defender over the rest of the season before weighing up a move in the summer.

But while Liverpool are interested in the Forest ace, so are Chelsea, and they also have Murillo on their shortlist. The Blues are said to be analysing where they want to improve in the next transfer window, and they may end up having more important positions to prioritise, but the Brazilian is on their centre-back list.

Murillo's Nottingham Forest stats Apps 45 Goals 0 Assists 2

Forest have no intention of selling Murillo in January, but were they to receive a big offer in the summer, it could potentially force their hand into a sale. The defender is contracted to the City Ground until the summer of 2028 and this report adds that they could consider offers in the region of £60 to £70 million.