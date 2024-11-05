Liverpool will reportedly be in the market for a key signing in the January transfer window, with FSG now making funds available after a quiet summer.

Liverpool short in key positions

The Reds couldn't have asked for a better start to life under Arne Slot, with the Dutchman making a seamless transition at Anfield, filling the void left by Jurgen Klopp impressively. Liverpool are top of the Premier League, excelling in the Champions League and have made it into the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, so there is understandable positivity on show at Anfield currently.

That said, there was plenty of dissatisfaction about the lack of transfer business on show during the summer, with only Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa joining the Reds. The former has remained on loan at Valencia for this season, while the latter was a surprise signing who hasn't yet got going at his new club.

Many supporters were desperate to see a No.6 come into Liverpool's midfield, with a move for Real Sociedad hero Martin Zubimendi falling through, while others felt an extra centre-back was needed, given Ibrahima Konate's injury record and the fact that Virgil van Dijk is now 33 years of age.

Liverpool target defender in January

According to a new report from Football Insider, Liverpool will look to sign a centre-back in January, with money set to be "available for the Reds in the mid-season window after their quiet summer".

The update goes on to add that "Liverpool chiefs see January as an opportune time to strengthen as they bid to keep their Premier League title challenge on track", with Michael Edwards and his transfer team "doing their due diligence on a potential centre-back signing in the new year".

This will be music to the ears of many Liverpool fans, with the need for another centre-back evident during the summer, even though it hasn't been an issue so far this season.

That's because Konate and Van Dijk have been almost ever-present for the Reds in 2024/25 to date - the former was forced off at half-time in the 2-1 win at home to Brighton last weekend - but there is always the risk of an injury to one, especially the Frenchman.

Jarell Quansah showed in the opening game of the league season at Ipswich Town that he is still a work in progress, having been hauled off by Slot at the break, while Joe Gomez was excellent against Brighton, but has been playing as a full-back more than a centre-back in recent years.

Bringing in a new face makes complete sense for Liverpool, allaying the threat of an injury to Konate or Van Dijk derailing their Premier League title charge.

Whoever comes in shouldn't be a short-term fix, however, instead being seen as a potential long-term replacement for Van Dijk, and perhaps even someone capable of playing at left-back as well, following Andy Robertson's dip in form this season.