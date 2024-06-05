In what is quite the task, Liverpool are now reportedly working hard to beat Real Madrid off the pitch to land a summer transfer target who could fill their Joel Matip void and more.

Liverpool transfer news

It's a big summer for the Reds as they enter unchartered waters under Arne Slot, who will hope to endure at least half the success that Jurgen Klopp did during his incredible nine-year tenure at Anfield. And with Michael Edwards pulling the strings in the background, that success should be a possibility. The returning Liverpool chief played a large part in building the club's most successful Premier League side. Now, he could finish Liverpool 2.0 to create history once more.

The likes of Johan Bakayoko, Crysencio Summerville and Antonio Silva have already been linked on that front in three potential deals that would undoubtedly hand the Reds an impressive boost this summer. Bakayoko and Summerville would be particularly interesting arrivals, given how the likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez struggled to find their form in Liverpool's attack at the end of the season.

Away from attacking options, however, FSG could also need to sign a replacement for Joel Matip, who left the club at the end of the campaign following the end of his contract. And that's where Leny Yoro could come in.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool are "working hard" to sign Yoro ahead of Real Madrid, but the defender seemingly has his heart set on a move to the La Liga giants. The Lille star, reportedly worth between £50m and £85m, could reportedly reject Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United in favour of Madrid this summer.

Still just 18 years old and a standout in Ligue 1 at times, the number of top clubs interested in Yoro comes as no shock. Liverpool will just hope to finally beat Real Madrid off the pitch.

"Complete" Yoro could succeed Van Dijk

Whilst Liverpool's immediate focus should be on replacing Matip, their long-term aim should be to find a player capable of filling the inevitable void left behind by club captain Virgil van Dijk. Yoro, at such a young age, can kill two birds with one stone.

The Lille gem wouldn't need to step into Van Dijk's shoes right away, instead likely acting as fourth choice behind Ibrahima Konate, the aforementioned Dutchman and Jarell Quansah. However, eventually, that role should be his if Jacek Kulig's praise is anything to go by. The football talent scout described the teenager as "complete" on X.

It won't be easy to convince Yoro to reject Madrid, especially given their current status, but a long summer may just see the Reds make a crucial move.