Liverpool have been dealt many blows in their midfield search.

After dramatically missing out on the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both opted to join Chelsea, their transfer window was heading toward disaster.

However, the signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart has provided some relief and depth to the defensive midfield position, but Jurgen Klopp is still on the hunt for more reinforcements…

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to ESPN Brasil, Liverpool have had a €30m (£26m) bid rejected for Fluminense’s Andre.

The Premier League outfit wants the midfielder to join the club before the transfer window shuts on 1st September, though Fluminense are ‘reluctant’ to let Andre leave before the end of their current season.

Andre is contracted with the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A giants until 2026 and the club has their Copa Libertadores quarter-final next month, in which he will play a crucial role.

The Brazilian outfit’s hierarchy have reportedly informed the Reds that even if they up the offer for Andre they would not allow the player to depart, but given the volatile and unpredictable nature of the transfer window, a deal cannot be ruled out.

The outlet firmly believes that the six-time European champions will not make a move for the Brazilian in 2024, so this transfer really is a case of now or never.

Would Andre be a good signing for Liverpool?

Andre joined Fluminese’s youth setup in 2013, before making his senior debut for the club in 2020 - since then, he has accumulated 148 appearances, establishing himself as one of the most influential and effective players.

During his career, the 5 foot 9 gem has predominantly appeared as a defensive midfield, but he has shrewdly displayed the qualities of an accomplished box-to-box figure.

This season in the Brazilian top-flight, he has started 16 games, managing 94% pass accuracy, averaged 2.5 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game, made no errors leading to an opposition shot or goal, completed 70% of his dribbles, and won 63% of duels, as per Sofascore.

Therefore, he appears equally comfortable in the technical and defensive segments of play, and his qualities extend far beyond simply being a protector of the backline.

This has been echoed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who said:

“He’s much more than a defensive midfielder. He’s very mobile. He loves to have the ball at his feet, he orchestrates the play not only with his passing but also with his ball carries.

“His progressive carries are really impressive, he’s combative, and his work-rate is really, really high.”

Therefore, Andre offers a different profile to Endo’s.

Last term, the Japanese international was a strong defensive asset, averaging 2.1 tackles per game, making no errors leading to a shot or goal, and winning 58% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

But, on the ball, his numbers look unrefined and uninspiring. Over the past 365 days, ranked against his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, Endo sits in the lowest 36% for pass completion per 90 (80.1%), and progressive carries per 90 (0.81).

In summary, it would be logical for Liverpool to continue exploring Andre as he could provide a different dimension from a deep-lying berth.