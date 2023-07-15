Liverpool have been working on a midfield rebuild this summer following a disappointing campaign last season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Andre Trindade?

According to 90min, Liverpool are one of the clubs that have been approached to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade, better known as André.

As per the report, it is claimed that Fulham are pushing to sign the player this summer, however, Liverpool, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have all been contacted by Andre's representatives, with the Brazilian outfit keen to earn a transfer fee of £25m to part ways with their player.

Who is André?

The 21-year-old has been developing and polishing his skills at Fluminense, rising through the ranks of the club's youth set-up to become a stand-out performer in the first team with 141 club appearances already tallied up, as well as earning his Brazil national team debut last month.

André is an energetic midfielder with almost all of his experience in the defensive position just in front of the back four and his dominant performances in the deep-lying role have prompted football talent scout Jacek Kulig to hail the player a "leader".

Over 11 Brasileiro Serie A appearances so far, Andre has tallied up an impressive 94% pass completion rate, successfully completed 78% of his dribbles and won 65% of his aerial and ground duels combined, as well as averaging a whopping 87.9 touches, 68.8 accurate passes and 2.4 tackles won per game, demonstrating his huge presence in the centre of the pitch.

Liverpool have already sanctioned the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, however, this week it has been heavily reported that both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho could also be heading for an exit with offers from the Saudi Pro League.

According to The Athletic, the Reds are expecting a £40m offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad for their Brazilian mainstay which could be a tempting prospect for the club's hierarchy who work on a 'sell to buy' recruitment policy, as they continue to eye potential new additions ahead of next season.

As a result, the signing of André could be a great opportunity to bring in a worthy successor for Fabinho, offering Jurgen Klopp another youthful talent for the next generation of Liverpool's success who can be transformed into a winner and a household name at Anfield.

When comparing the Fluminese whiz's output to that of Fabinho's over the last 12 months, the younger man has outperformed his compatriot in a number of key defensive midfield attributes per 90 minutes played including progressive passes (5.60 v 5.34), progressive carries (1.83 v 0.55), successful take-ons (1.94 v 0.25) and interceptions (1.27 v 1.25).

With that being said, it remains to be seen as to whether Liverpool are willing to part ways with Fabinho this summer, however, if they should accept an offer for their midfielder, there is no doubt that André could be a revelation at Anfield if he could continue to present a strong presence in the Premier League.