Liverpool are keen to strike a deal to bring Fluminense star Andre to the Premier League, according to fresh reports.

Who is Liverpool transfer target Andre?

Andre is naturally a defensive midfielder who has played his football at the Maracana Stadium since his youth days, having graduated from the club’s academy to get promoted to their senior side back in March 2021, where he’s so far registered a total of 143 appearances across all age levels to date.

The Brazil international still has another three years to run on his contract with his homeland outfit, but it appears he’s caught the eye of FSG and Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.

Football Transfers reported earlier this month that the Reds had made an initial approach for the 22-year-old, and whilst the outlet also stated that the Serie A outfit would be willing to listen to offers for their prized asset, they won’t be happy to let him go until the end of their season, which finishes in December.

The Anfield side, however, don’t seem to be put off by the fact that buying him right now isn’t necessarily a feasible option, as they have once again been name-checked in a fresh update surrounding their target’s transfer situation.

Are Liverpool signing Andre?

According to Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are "keen" to sign Andre, and this has worried the powers that be at Fluminense, with the English transfer window open for another month.

Indeed, FSG's "financial power" will make it "more difficult" for them to retain their star's services, whilst also potentially making them up his asking price.

The Brazilian squad "know they have gold in their hands", and will therefore only sanction his sale for a fee worth over €20m (£17m), with it once again being stated that they want to reach an agreement that would see Andre leave in January.

Who could Andre replace at Anfield?

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho is close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, so if he is to depart - as looks the case currently - Klopp will need to find a suitable replacement in front of the backline, and having been dubbed a “leader” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Andre could be the perfect candidate.

The member of Carlos Leite's agency, Andre has won 22 out of his 27 tackles made so far this season, which is the best success rate throughout the squad, via FBref, whilst averaging 1.5 interceptions per 90 - which is comfortably the most impressive rate in the team given he is a regular in the side.

The Ibirataia native, who has the versatility to operate in various roles across the midfield, has a 93.7% pass success rate, indicating a calmness and composure on the ball, with this passing accuracy being higher than any of the regular starters managed last term at Anfield, suggesting he'd be an upgrade for Klopp based on the current options he has at his disposal.