Liverpool have made an initial approach for Fluminense midfielder Andre as Jurgen Klopp continues to reassemble his team, according to recent reports...

Is Andre signing for Liverpool?

That's according to Football Transfers, who have confirmed that Brazilian outfit Fluminense will listen to offers for the 22-year-old - who is also wanted by Fulham - though not until the Brazilian Serie A campaign concludes in December.

It's stated that Premier League sides, including the Reds have tested the waters in order to ascertain what it might take to finalise a move.

While this might not seem ideal for the Anfield side, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Reds have made a formal approach to Southampton for prodigious midfielder Romeo Lavia - who is valued at £50m - and could re-craft his defensive midfield with two astute purchases spread over the 23/24 campaign.

Andre's outfit will demand €25m (£22m) for his services, which only furthers the argument for the Merseyside club to make their move, securing an exciting and industrious talent to enrich the ranks.

Who is Fluminense midfielder Andre?

Brazil boasts an illustrious history of talent and Andre could prove to be the latest who make the well-trodden path from the South American country to the Premier League.

The one-cap international has made 143 appearances for Tricolor Flu Fluzão since rising through the youth ranks, and now one of the club's eminent names, could take the next step in his development and put pen to paper with Klopp's side.

As per Sofascore, the "leader" - as Andre has been called by talent scout Jacek Kulig - has recorded an average rating of 7.08 in the Brazilian top-flight across 13 appearances this term, completing 92% of his passes, succeeding with 70% of his dribbles and 62% of his ground duels.

Andre's prowess as a touch-tackling midfield gem is further highlighted by FBref, who rank him among the top 1% of midfielders across Men's Next 8 divisions - the leagues below the established European top five - for pass completion, the top 3% for passes attempted and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

Newly-signed Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte is listed as Andre's most comparable player, via FBref, which could work in Liverpool's favour considering the Merseyside outfit were actively pursuing the Portuguese pro earlier this year.

Ugarte has been hailed as a "machine" by Kulig and looks likely to cement his stature as one of Europe's foremost holding midfielders over the next year with the French giants, and Andre could provide Liverpool with their own version this winter if the club do decide to forge ahead with a deal.

Ugarte also ranks among the top 1% for pass completion, while ranking among the top 9% for successful take-ons, the top 1% for tackles, the top 3% for interceptions and the top 12% for blocks per 90.

Andre would arrive at Anfield at the season's midpoint and could make a marked improvement on the side's season, offering cover to the holding midfielder and working his way into a prominent position at a Reds team targetting a renaissance to strike fear into the hearts of opposition across Europe.