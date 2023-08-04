Liverpool are expected to submit an offer for young Fluminense midfielder Andre in "the next few days", according to a new transfer update.

Have Liverpool been linked with Andre?

The Reds' incoming transfer business has gone quiet of late, leading to an element of frustration from the fanbase, considering the beginning of the new Premier League season is now just over a week away.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson joining James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of the exit door, Liverpool suddenly look short of options, especially in defensive midfield, where Curtis Jones has recently been filling in during pre-season.

One player who has been linked with a move to Anfield in that area of the pitch is Andre, who is considered an impressive young prospect in his homeland, making 145 appearances for Fluminense and winning one cap for Brazil.

The 22-year-old is seen as a strong option to come in, potentially as an alternative to Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, but hopefully as an addition to him, should he complete a move to Merseyside in the near future.

Now, a new update has emerged surrounding Liverpool's interest in Andre - one that suggests he is a genuine target who could be on the way to England very shortly if Jorg Schmadtke and Jurgen Klopp get their way.

Are Liverpool signing Andre?

According to Gazeta Esportiva [via Sport Witness], the Reds are preparing to make a bid for Andre in "the next few days", with a €25m (£21.5m) offer set to be tabled. He sees the move with "good eyes", according to the report, and Liverpool themselves are confident that an agreement can be reached.

This is a positive update regarding the summer business at Anfield, with the club now needing to act quickly, in order to avoid a sticky midfield situation going into their Premier League opener away to Chelsea on August 13th.

Granted, Andre wouldn't be likely to be thrown straight into Liverpool's starting lineup for that game, considering he would need to take time to adjust to his new surroundings, but he would still come in as an immediate important figure who could make up for the loss of Fabinho and Henderson, hopefully along with Lavia.

The Brazilian has been lauded for being "capable of doing everything" on the pitch by a scouting report from Breaking The Lines, while football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed him as a "high-quality roaming playmaker".

At 22, there would be so much more to come from Andre, too, and he really could be an long-term signing, assuming he makes a seamless transition from Brazilian football to the Premier League.

If Liverpool can sign him and Lavia, it could solve their No.6 issue for many years to come, while a left-sided centre-back is also required - one who can shine at left-back, too, and be adept at thriving in a back-three at times, when Trent Alexander-Arnold moves from right-back into midfielder when Liverpool are in possession.

Should all three pieces of business be completed, the Reds will have had a very successful summer, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.