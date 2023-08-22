Liverpool's midfield still feels somewhat lacking despite Jurgen Klopp's side making three acquisitions this summer, and with the summer transfer window in its penultimate week, negotiations could intensify shortly.

What's the latest on Andre to Liverpool?

According to Brazilian outlet Globo GE, the Reds have tabled a €30m (£25m) offer for Fluminense midfielder Andre this summer, though have had the approach rejected with the Brazilian Serie A side in the quarter-finals of the Conmebol Libertadores.

It is also understood that the 22-year-old holds a €40m (£34m) release clause, per reports in Brazil as relayed by Sport Witness, in his Fluminense contract, but the movement of this deal over the past weeks suggests there is a reluctance to meet the valuation on the Anfield side.

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo this summer, but with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's sales to Saudi Arabia preceded by the contractual expiries of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, making another signing might be prudent.

How good is Andre?

The tough-tackling, "top-class roaming playmaker" - as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been in fine fettle in his homeland for Fluminense, having now made 148 appearances for his only outfit to date.

While there is promise in Liverpool's team following a subpar campaign last term, the need for a first-rate holding midfielder has been paramount, and the failure to sign both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both moved to Chelsea despite Liverpool reaching an agreement on price, stung the Merseyside outfit.

If Liverpool manage to negotiate a deal for Andre for about half the £58m Chelsea have paid to Southampton for Lavia, it could prove to be a masterstroke from Klopp and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke with the one-cap Brazil star, especially after the astute £16m transfer of the industrious Endo from Stuttgart.

As per Sofascore, Andre has recorded an average rating of 7.14 across 16 outings in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, completing 94% of his passes, making 2.5 tackles per game and succeeding in 64% of his ground duels and 70% of his dribbles, also described as a "leader" by Kulig.

Lavia, comparatively, recorded an average league score of 6.80 with Southampton last term, completing 86% of his passes, averaging 2.1 tackles and winning 58% of his ground duels, albeit playing in the Premier League with a pretty shocking Saints team, who were relegated.

While Lavia is a tremendous talent, highlighted through his ranking among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for blocks per 90, as per FBref, Andre perhaps offers a more dynamic skill set to bolster the Liverpool engine room.

Indeed, the South American gem ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Men's Next Eight divisions for pass completion, the top 2% for passes attempted and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90, illustrating a passing prowess and energy in the centre that would complement Klopp's high-octane system, so slick and irresistible when at its scorching zenith.

There is no question that Lavia is a prodigious talent, but Andre - who was once hailed as his club's most "coveted" asset by former striker Fred - must be signed as the shrewd alternative now that the Belgian is a part of Stamford Bridge, and it could be a move that pays off handsomely as Liverpool chart a course back to the top.