Liverpool now faces a frenetic scramble to reconfigure its midfield.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have both departed Anfield due to mouthwatering offers from Saudi Arabia, leaving Jurgen Klopp without definitive central midfield options.

The Merseyside outfit are yet to conclude a deal for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia after their third bid of £45m was rejected.

Alongside the former Manchester City youth prospect, they are also eyeing alternatives, with Fluminese’s Andre considered to be a viable option.

What’s the latest on Andre to Liverpool?

According to reputable journalist Neil Jones, Liverpool have initiated contact with the midfielder, ahead of a proposed summer transfer.

Speaking exclusively to The Redmen TV, Jones revealed that the six-time European Championships are eyeing a summer swoop for the 22-year-old:

“That’s true that Liverpool have made contact with him. A 22-year-old deep-lying midfielder, Brazilian international. Fee from a Brazilian club – you’d be talking less than £30m. There’s a lot to nod at.

“He’s a very combative player, really good bite about him. Got a good ceiling in terms of as a defensive midfielder, or an all-action central midfielder.

“ESPN Brazil are reporting that they don’t want to sell him until they’re either out of or have won the Copa Libertadores. One to keep an eye on.

“If you were to say that the two of them [André and Lavia] were coming in… you’re talking £70-odd million for those two. I think you’d come away and think that Liverpool have had a good go at overhauling the midfield. If it was one or the other, you would still think that we’re probably one short.”

Would Andre be a good signing for Liverpool?

The 5 foot 9 prodigy has been at Fluminese since 2020 and has gone on to make 145 appearances for the club.

As Klopp searches for a deep-lying defensive-minded pivot, Andre has appeared in this role on 101 occasions.

Moreover, talent scout Jacek Kulig feels he is a multi-functional asset, highlighting his on-the-ball competence and athleticism as two of his most attractive qualities:

“He’s a player that I really love. A roaming playmaker, a position that I really like.

“He’s much more than a defensive midfielder. He’s very mobile. He loves to have the ball at his feet, he orchestrates the play not only with his passing but also with his ball carries.

“His progressive carries are really impressive, he’s combative, and his work-rate is really, really high.”

Under Klopp’s meticulous management, Andre can be an extremely exciting prospect and this idea of a ‘roaming playmaker’ that can also perform defensively is reminiscent of Nuri Sahin’s glittering form under the veteran German coach.

Klopp and Sahin began working with each other in 2008 at Borussia Dortmund. In three years, the Turk made 88 league appearances, winning the Bundesliga title in 2010/11, and was named the division’s player of the year.

That season, the retired 52-cap international averaged the most key passes per game (3.5), second-most tackles per game (3.7), third-most interceptions per game (2.3), and had the fourth-highest goal contribution tally (14) in the squad.

Similarly, this term in the Brasileiro Serie A, Andre has managed 94% pass accuracy, completed 71% of his dribbles, and won 62% of his duels. This proves he also has the potential to shine in the physical and technical areas of the game.

Andre still remains in the infancy of his career and would have to dramatically elevate his output levels, but the foundations are undoubtedly there.

Given Kulig’s comments and how Sahin gloriously excelled in an all-round central midfield role, Klopp could repeat a dazzling old trick, this time at Liverpool.