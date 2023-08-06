Liverpool are interested in signing Fluminense midfielder Andre this summer, and recent reports might just have tipped the odds in the favour of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Are Liverpool going to sign Andre?

That's according to Brazilian outlet Globo, claiming that the Reds have maintained an interest in the 22-year-old for several years after first sending scouts to observe him in action in 2020.

The Brazilian top-flight outfit's stance on Andre's valuation is said to be irreducible, with Sky Sports reporting that the fee in question stands at a ballpark £20m.

Fluminense are also reluctant to lose the thriving midfielder midway through the Brazilian Serie A season, but if Klopp pushes for an agreement, Liverpool might just capture their man.

How good is Andre?

Liverpool's focus is currently on sealing a deal for Southampton's 19-year-old holding midfielder Romeo Lavia, though that pursuit is dragging on with Saints unwavering in their £50m valuation.

If the Reds are to achieve their goals this term, the transfer business still to be conducted needs a swift conclusion. Andre's outfit are determined to keep him but money talks in football and Klopp must now lodge a formal offer.

As per Sofascore, the tenacious midfielder has recorded an average rating of 7.09 across 14 matches in the Brazilian top-flight this term, remarkably completing 94% of his passes, averaging 0.9 key passes, 2.1 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game and succeeding in 63% of his contested ground duels.

Having already earned his first senior Brazil cap, Andre is held in high regard and given that he is a "leader" - as praised by talent scout Jacek Kulig - on the pitch, could bring the kind of personality Klopp covets, especially after losing experienced duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian sides this summer.

Hailed as a "top-class roaming playmaker" by Kulig, Andre could be the perfect alternative to Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is valued at £100m amid interest from Chelsea, though Liverpool have also been credited with an interest.

Caicedo is hailed as a "joy to watch" by journalist Josh Bunting and produced an average Sofascore match rating of 7.08 in the Premier League last season, completing 89% of his passes, making 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game and succeeding with 57% of his ground duels.

The Ecuadorian also ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for pass completion, the top 13% for tackles and the top 11% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref, which illustrates his skill as a first-class ball-player and tenacious defensive force.

Comparatively, Andre ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Men's Next Eight divisions for pass completion and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90, and given his own passing prowess and directness, he could certainly prove to be a star to rival Caicedo in the future.

Liverpool seemingly do not boast the extravagant funds to pay Brighton what they demand for Caicedo, but given the relatively small fee it would take to sign Andre in comparison, it simply must be completed ahead of the new Premier League campaign.