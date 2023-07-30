The focus of Liverpool conversation is on the transfer of Southampton's Romeo Lavia, with Jurgen Klopp's side set to lodge a second offer for the Belgium international this week, but there is perhaps room for another midfield acquisition after a tumultuous window thus far.

The Reds knew that they would lose a large chunk of their centre, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving in June after concluding their contracts, but stability was threatened when Saudi Arabian outfits emerged as suitors for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who join the aforementioned trio in leaving Anfield.

Moves have been made to upgrade on last season's options and Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai certainly look to be fantastic purchases for the Merseyside outfit, but even if the deal to sign Lavia, aged 19, steers over the line, some might feel that another defensive midfielder would be necessary to truly restore the equilibrium.

Who will Liverpool sign this summer?

According to journalist Bruno Andrade - via Sport Witness - Fluminense ace Andre's agent Jorge Mendes is currently 'in the process' of transferring the 22-year-old to England, and despite rival interest from Fulham, Liverpool are believed to be in the driving seat.

A fee of €20m (£17m) would be enough to prise Andre away from his homeland, with Klopp chasing a deal this summer.

How good is Andre?

Yet to dip his toes into European football, Andre has made quite the name for himself in Brazil and is an integral part of Fluminense's system, hailed as a "leader" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who are currently fourth in the Série A.

As per Sofascore, the gem has averaged a match rating of 7.09 this season after 14 matches, completing 94% of his passes, averaging 2.1 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game, and succeeding with 71% of his dribbles and 62% of his duels.

Those statistics are illuminated in glory by FBref who rank him among the top 1% of midfielders across Men's Next Eight divisions for pass completion and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90. As such, he might just be the perfect man to bolster Liverpool's midfield and ensure that Lavia does not find too great a weight heaped upon his shoulders.

With right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's new hybrid role foraying into midfield and unleashing his creativity and superlative ball-playing ability from the centre, an industrious and composed figure such as Andre could pay dividends.

The England international has rebuked for his defensive mishaps last term as Liverpool struggled for any vestige of form and fluidity, even being called a "training dummy" by reporter Casey Evans after being obliterated by the fleet-footed Vinicius Jr. in the Champions League.

A tactical alteration from Klopp saw Alexander-Arnold move in-field, playing in a double-six, and Andre could indeed be the perfect partner to allow him to exhibit his flair.

Indeed, the 24-year-old was a centrepiece during Liverpool's late-season resurgence and was hailed as "sensational" by commentator Martin Tyler after clinching eight goal contributions from the final ten matches of the league campaign.

It would be an astute purchase, and if Liverpool can afford to part with the reported £17m they simply must do so in order to chart a course for success.