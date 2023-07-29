Liverpool are believed to hold the cards in the pursuit of Brazilian outfit Fluminense's rising holding midfielder Andre, who is attracting European attention after his recent exploits.

Who are Liverpool signing this summer?

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke have acted with haste over the past few months, signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominick Szoboszlai to fill the void left by James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's departures back in June.

Progress suffered a blip when the tidal wave of Saudi Arabian transfer movement homed in on captain Jordan Henderson and holding midfielder Fabinho, but Liverpool are looking to complete a move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia, a precocious and promising talent.

However, according to Portuguese outlet Record - via Sport Witness - Brazilian midfielder Andre could yet join the fold on Merseyside despite the pursuit of Sporting CP, who are concerned about matching the affluence of the Anfield side.

The report touts the 22-year-old at €20m (£17m), which could prove to be a worthwhile deal given the relatively cheap valuation in the modern market.

Should Liverpool sign Andre?

While Andre looks a tough-tackling, pass-proficient midfielder with the set of skills necessary for success on English shores, previous claims indicate a stumbling block laying in Fluminense's reluctance to part with their No. 6 before the culmination of the Brazilian Serie A season in December.

However, with Lavia destined for a date with Klopp's Reds, Andre could be an exciting addition to complement the side at the season's midpoint and ease the burden on the young Belgian's shoulders.

The "leader" - as Andre has been hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - has recorded an average Sofascore match rating of 7.08 across 13 league matches this term, remarkably completing 94% of his passes, averaging 2.1 tackles per game and succeeding with 63% of his ground duels.

For reference, Fabinho completed 89% of his passes, averaged 1.8 tackles and won just 48% of his ground duels last term, albeit in the Premier League.

Andre ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Men's Next 8 divisions - behind the big European five - for pass completion, while also within the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90 (FBref), and certainly looks like he holds the elements requisite for success at the highest level.

His assured passing skills and precision when utilising his defensive qualities would only serve to enhance the game of esteemed centre-half Virgil van Dijk, who has been a revelation since joining Liverpool from Southampton for £75m in 2018 but was culpable of "poor" performances last term as Klopp's side floundered, as per club legend Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool's problems were well-documented and the midfield's inability to effectively protect the backline was often cited as the crux of the malady.

Irrespective of this, Van Dijk did not exude the usual air of superiority and swagger, being said to have "languished" by pundit Jason Cundy, a central part of a defence that shipped 47 league goals - as opposed to 27 the season prior - and fell into the Europa League after seven successive years in the Champions League.

Fabinho was described as an "old man" by journalist Graeme Bailey for his part in the collapse, but this new chapter tantalises greatness once again at Anfield and with Andre entering the fray, he could develop into the perfect new option to revitalise Liverpool and restore Van Dijk back to his former imperiousness.