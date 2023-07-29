Liverpool are likely to target a central defender this summer after the club's defensive frailties were exposed last season, Barcelona's Andreas Christensen touted for a return to the Premier League.

What's the latest on Andreas Christensen to Liverpool?

According to Spanish sources, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is considering a move for the Danish central defender as he scours the market for a new star to fortify the defensive ranks, having failed to qualify for the Champions League with his team last season.

The report claims that the Merseyside outfit have already tested the waters with a €30m (£26m) offer, though La Blaugrana are holding out for a figure closer to €50m (£43m), a valuation Liverpool are believed to considering meeting.

Christensen has a wealth of Premier League experience with Chelsea and has impressed with the Catalan giants since joining on a free transfer one year ago.

How good is Andeas Christensen?

The 2022/23 campaign was one of great success for Christensen, who played an important role in the gleaning of LaLiga for Barcelona, playing 32 matches across all competitions and scoring a goal and assist apiece.

Notably, Christensen aided his outfit in maintaining their imperious defence - Barcelona conceded just 20 league goals all term (Manchester City and Newcastle United both shipped 33 in the Premier League) - and displayed his first-rate ball-playing skills.

Indeed, as per FBref, the 63-cap star ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 5% for passes attempted, the top 10% for progressive passes and the top 18% for progressive carries per 90, which is no doubt the driving factor behind Klopp's intrigue in his availability.

The £149k-per-week titan is likened to Bayern Munich phenom Matthijs de Ligt via FBref's statistical comparison tool, and given that the Anfield side expressed an interest in signing the Dutchman last year - before he completed a £68m transfer from Juventus to Die Roten - targetting a player of striking similarity might be worthwhile, representing prudence and a clear strategy to best fit Klopp's plans.

De Ligt ranks himself among the top 6% of centre-backs for pass completion and passes attempted and the top 8% for progressive passes per 90, clearly discernible as one of the eminent defensive pass masters in the business.

Given Liverpool's high-octane, fluid style that is so arresting when implemented effectively, Christensen would be perfect to effectively contribute to transitional moves and counter-attacking breaks, having been hailed as an "intelligent" player in the past by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

And given that over his 161 matches with the west London outfit, Christensen gleaned the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup, the 27-year-old colossus also looks to boast the winning mentality to instil confidence and optimism back into a Liverpool team that fell by the wayside after challenging for a historic quadruple during the 21/22 season.

Liverpool must do everything within reason to tie up a deal for Christensen; not only does he boast a wealth of experience in English football but he has also excelled with Barcelona and demonstrated the prowess of his passing ability.