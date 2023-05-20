Liverpool have placed a noticeable emphasis on bolstering the ranks with promising youth prospects over the past several years, and could enrich their midfield with a move for Rennes midfielder Andy Diouf, who has recently been linked with a transfer to Anfield after impressing on loan with Basel this season.

What's the latest on Andy Diouf to Liverpool?

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is enamoured by the 20-year-old's performances this year, with the club now 'moving in a decisive way' to secure his signature.

The report also states that Italian Serie A side Bologna are also eyeing the French midfielder, and may well have been in attendance for Basel's away leg against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

It is believed that Diouf's Swiss loan outfit hold the option to make his move permanent this summer, though whether this will happen remains to be seen.

Should Liverpool sign Andy Diouf?

There is set to be a score of changes on Merseyside after a largely dismal campaign that has left Klopp's men outside the top four and requiring a collapse at the final hurdle by either Newcastle or Manchester United to secure a place in next year's Champions League.

While signing Diouf, who is at the maiden stage of his career at the top level, may not be an instant answer to the woes, his arrival could go a long way towards ensuring Liverpool remain at the forefront of domestic and European football over the next decade or so.

Hailed as "incredible" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Diouf has been at the centre of a mammoth season this year, playing 54 matches across all competitions and scoring three goals in Basel's UEFA Conference League campaign, including the first-leg equaliser against La Viola in the semis.

As per FBref, the rising star ranks among the top 5% of midfielders playing at a similar level of competition over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, as well as the top 1% for progressive carries, the top 9% for successful take-ons and the top 15% for progressive passes per 90.

Essentially, what this suggests is Diouf possesses something of an intrinsic ability to effectively surge into dangerous areas and inflict damage on opposition defences with transitional, driving runs into the final third if not from his direct threat.

Should Liverpool complete the signing of the 6 foot 2 "gem", as he was described by journalist Antonio Mango, it could jeopardise the Merseyside career of in-form phenom Curtis Jones, who has been heralded as the "complete #8".

The 22-year-old ranks among the top 3% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals and the top 8% for progressive carries per 90, and with two young stars vying for Klopp's attention, it could indeed spell danger for Jones' newfound hope of cementing a starting berth in Liverpool's system with regularity.