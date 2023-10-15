Liverpool's revival this season has stemmed from Jurgen Klopp's emphasis on comprehensively rebuilding a midfield that struggled to implement his tactical philosophy last year, which bitterly resulted in a fifth-placed Premier League finish.

Such a dismal campaign meant that the Reds would not play in the Champions League for the first time since 2015/16, which really was a hammer blow to an ambitious and esteemed manager in Klopp who had returned the glory to Anfield after so many years of mediocrity.

And while the return to the Europa League is not a prospect that will have filled world-class stars such as Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk with jubilation, it does present an opportunity for the German gaffer to complete the full gamut of silverware since joining the side back in 2015.

It also presents a great opportunity to unleash some of the club's younger talents, which is exactly what Klopp has done thus far.

Indeed, Ben Doak, still only 17, started against LASK in the 3-1 win in September, while Stefan Bajcetic and Jarell Quansah have also earned starting berths across the first two games - with both prospects very much looking talented enough for starring roles in the future.

With an ostensibly weaker calibre of opposition, healthy squad rotation certainly becomes less strenuous, and with six points already Liverpool are in a good position to cruise through the remainder of the group phase. Though these feel like famous last words.

One player who has featured prominently has been Kostas Tsimikas, who has played second fiddle to Andy Robertson since joining from Greek side Olympiakos in a £12m transfer in 2020.

However, with the 62-cap Scotland captain withdrawn due to injury on international duty earlier this week, the 27-year-old might be called upon for greater responsibility in the Premier League, where he has made just one substitute appearance this term.

Is Andy Robertson injured?

Robertson has been ever-present under Klopp's tutelage and has emerged as one of Europe's foremost full-backs after bursting onto the scene following his £10m transfer from Hull City in 2017.

The £100k-per-week machine has been hailed as a "Duracell Bunny" by Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott for his remarkable energy and workrate, and has played every minute of the Reds' league season this year.

Current LFC Squad: Most Appearances Under Jurgen Klopp (Transfermarkt) Player Apps Mohamed Salah 315 Trent Alexander-Arnold 280 Andy Robertson 275 Alisson 240 Virgil van Dijk 229

This is why his injury suffered on international duty will come as such a blow to his club team, who have clicked into gear this term after enduring that incohesive 2022/23 campaign.

The shoulder issue - which might be a dislocation - could result in a spell on the sidelines for the talented defender, who will possibly now miss the Merseyside derby against Everton next weekend - a big blow to Liverpool's fluidity and prospects.

As per FBref, the 5 foot 10 marauder ranks among the top 11% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for passes attempted and the top 12% for progressive passes per 90.

Very much one of Liverpool's chief creators, Robertson's injury will leave a void in the restored system, and while Tsimikas is a productive force himself, having provided 12 assists from merely 65 outings, he's not the most consistent of performers, with one LFC podcaster criticising him for his "abysmal" performance against LASK.

As such, it might be high time for Klopp to make good use of that aforementioned youth quality, with an exciting left-back in Calum Scanlon taking great strides in his development and now perching on the cusp of a senior debut for the Merseyside outfit.

Who is Calum Scanlon?

This summer, young Scanlon was included in Klopp's pre-season squad after impressing for Liverpool's development squad over the past few years.

Noted for his “aggressive” approach by reporter Jack Lusby, the defender was signed for the Reds for a reported fee of £500k in December 2020 when he was just 15 years old, having impressed for Birmingham City throughout his youth days.

Considered one of the brightest talents of his age, Scanlon, now aged 18, has now spent three years on Merseyside and has chalked up 38 appearances for the club's various youth sides, scoring twice and providing four assists.

Signing his first professional deal last year, there is clearly hope at the club that he can work his way into a prominent position in Klopp's senior set-up, with reporter Neil Jones noting that he has looked "so good" this season, earning an assist during a 3-0 win over Morecambe Town in the EFL Trophy in September.

The emerging sensation is also among the youth players registered for the Europa League via List B this season - which means players who are aged 21 or younger and have been registered for their club for over two years.

This is a big demonstration of faith in his precocious skill set and one that may well be enacted soon following Robertson's injury, which could mean that Tsimikas is required to take centre stage for a while..

Should the 29-year-old star be sidelined for several weeks or more, Kostas Tsimikas is the number one candidate to serve in his stead, but with Liverpool competing across four different competitions it will not be possible for the Greek dynamo to play all the time.

As such, Scanlon could find himself stepping in to impress, and should he live up to Jones' praise - who also claimed that he is “very talented” - then he might just find that that shot at the first-team sticks.

Every world-class phenomenon starts as an unknown commodity, and every club has its success stories starting from within the youth ranks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is evidence of Liverpool's thriving formative fold, and Scanlon could now emulate his positional peer and walk the same pathway toward prominence under the Anfield lights.