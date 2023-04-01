Liverpool have taken an embarrassing 4-1 defeat in their Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon and Jurgen Klopp will surely be extremely frustrated with the performance that his team put on in the second half of the game.

The Reds squandered their opportunity to put pressure on their competitors for the final Champions League spot inside the top four and could go ten points adrift of fourth if Tottenham Hotspur can beat Everton at Goodison Park on Monday evening.

Despite Mohamed Salah scoring the opener in the 17th minute, Liverpool failed to dominate possession (31%), had fewer shots on goal (4 v 17), fewer big chances created (0 v 4) and far fewer accurate passes completed (276 v 687).

Indeed, in the first half both teams looked comfortable and capable of taking something from the game, however, defending their early lead was too challenging to succeed with Julian Alvarez finding the back of the net to secure an equaliser just 10 minutes later.

Liverpool's well-known struggles were quickly laid bare in the second half with the side looking completely uninspired and despite many players having two weeks off during the international break looked exhausted, which Man City took full advantage of to net another three before the final whistle.

One player who had a rare nightmare in Manchester this afternoon was left-back Andrew Robertson, who despite usually being clinical in his position was severely punished for his lapses in judgement and concentration by his opponents.

How did Andy Robertson get on vs Manchester City?

The Scotland captain had an outstanding international break, recording two assists for his national team - one against Cyprus and then again against Spain - which makes Robertson's performance against Man City even more frustrating.

Over his 70-minute performance, the £100k-per-week gem - dubbed "poor" today by journalist James Nalton - completed just 15 accurate passes, lost possession 13 times and was dribbled past twice, as well as losing four duels and failed in 100% of his cross attempts, before being replaced by Kostas Tsimikas.

Not only that, the Liverpool left-back was the worst-rated player on the entire pitch - as per SofaScore - proving further that it will be a display the Scotsman will be desperate to forget.

Robertson's poor effort was just a drop in the ocean compared to the overall performance put on by the entire team this afternoon but will be a huge cause for concern for the Anfield faithful when considering how well he played over the Euro qualifiers.

With that being said, the manager, supporters and team will be hoping Robertson's drop-off against Man City was merely a one-off as a meeting with Chelsea is coming up on Tuesday and a clash with Arsenal follows on Sunday next week.