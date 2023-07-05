Liverpool want to sign another midfielder this summer, despite having already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, according to Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Having just endured one of their worst league campaigns under Jurgen Klopp since his arrival, Liverpool are in dire need of a transformation this summer.

The lack of investment in midfield over recent years - Thiago Alcantara being the last traditional central midfielder the club signed permanently before this summer - resulted in a significant drop-off in performance levels last term, with the Reds ending up fifth and without a major trophy.

The Reds have gone some way to remedying that this summer, bringing in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for a combined £95m, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left on free transfers.

Their spending spree may not be over just yet though, with journalist Reddy claiming that Liverpool are still in the market for another central midfielder this summer.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Football Daily), Reddy stated: "Liverpool have managed to get Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister over the line for under £100m. All nice and early, and yet their midfield rebuild may not yet be done.

"Now, ahead of the summer we were expecting Liverpool to sign at least two new options in the centre of the park. They've already gone and done that, but they're still exploring potential deals for Romeo Lavia and Khephren Thuram.

"Now remember, even though Bayern Munich don't want to sell him, Ryan Gravenberch has been enthused by a move to Anfield and working with Jurgen Klopp. So, all things considered, we can expect a minimum of one more addition there in the centre of the park."

Given the Reds have lost three central midfielders, and Thiago could be on his way out of the club if reports are to be believed, it is not a surprise that Klopp wants to replace the numbers he has lost in the centre of the pitch.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are both enormous upgrades on the Reds' three midfield departures this summer, while Lavia, Thuram and Gravenberch would also add tremendous strength and depth to Liverpool's midfield options.

Which midfielders could Liverpool sign?

As Reddy mentioned, Lavia is a big target for Liverpool. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that those at Anfield have been in contact with the Belgian's representatives for a fortnight, with Southampton reportedly wanting £50m for their 19-year-old star.

Lavia appears to be a priority target for Liverpool, not only due to his excellent performances but because he helps the Reds fill their homegrown quota. The midfielder would be classed as a homegrown player by the time he turns 21 due to his time at Manchester City and Southampton, and would solve a future problem for Liverpool.

Thuram has also been strongly linked with Merseyside and now that he has exited the U21 European Championship with France, a potential transfer could come closer into view.

Gravenberch looks far less likely to join the Reds despite Reddy's claims that he is interested in a move.

In a recent interview, the Dutchman said: "I assume I will still play here [at Bayern] next season. That is really how I feel. I’m at a top three club in the world. I find that beautiful and special. I won’t give that up just like that. My goal is still to succeed at Bayern."