Liverpool are optimistic that they will be able to win the race to sign Benfica defender Antonio Silva this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Silva to Liverpool?

The Portugal international's contract with Roger Schmidt's side isn't set to expire until 2027, but following a consistent run of impressive performances this season throughout his 22 Liga Portugal starts, has been generating plenty of interest, particularly from the direction of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Football Transfers report that the Reds boss has made the 19-year-old one of his top transfer targets for the upcoming window having been monitoring him even during his time coming up through his club's academy ranks, and the outlet states that the two parties already hold a strong existing connection thanks to the deal for Darwin Nunez which is potentially something they could use to their advantage.

Earlier this month, 90min revealed that the Merseyside outfit, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester United, had both sent scouts to watch the centre-back in action, and it would appear that the former are hopeful that they will come out on top.

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool are "confident" of winning the chase to sign Silva ahead of their fellow competitors in United, Real Madrid and unnamed others. Benfica aren't expected to sell their prized asset at the end of the season unless his €100m (£88m) buyout clause is met.

The Reds know that their chances will take a "major blow" should they fail to secure a place in the Champions League meaning that other opportunities may look more attractive, but regardless of this possibility, the source remains adamant that he could still end up at Anfield.

Should Liverpool make an offer for Silva?

Silva has been hailed a "superstar" by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, and when you look at the numbers he's already producing whilst taking into consideration that he's still only a teenager, the hierarchy should definitely ponder tabling a big-money bid in the summer.

The 6 foot 1 colossus has been a rock at the heart of Benfica's backline this season, where he's currently averaging 3.1 clearances and 1.9 tackles per league game, via WhoScored, but is also a threat at set pieces with four goals to his name. The Viseu native additionally ranks in the 99th percentile for pass completion, highlighting his calmness and composure on the ball when playing out from the back to link-up with his teammates further up the field.

Silva actually shares the same agent as Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Nunez, so this could give the Reds even more of an advantage over their rivals in their pursuit of the talented prospect in the weeks and months ahead.