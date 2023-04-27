Liverpool have deployed chiefs to assess Benfica defender Antonio Silva ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Silva to Liverpool?

The Portugal international is an academy graduate at the Primeira Liga outfit, where he’s worked his way up through the youth ranks to become a regular feature of Roger Schmidt’s first team, and his 40 senior appearances to date have caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp.

Football Transfers reports that the Reds have made the 19-year-old one of their top targets for the upcoming window and are hopeful that their existing connection to Benfica following their purchase of Darwin Nunez will help give them an advantage in their pursuit, not to mention that he also shares the same agent as the Uruguayan, alongside Diogo Jota and Fabinho.

The Merseyside outfit are claimed to be confident of winning the race for the centre-back despite him also attracting interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid, and they have already taken the next official step towards completing a deal.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have “sent scouts” to watch Silva live in action as they weigh up making an official approach ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Benfica’s homegrown talent isn’t out of contract for another four years, but his current terms include a £77m release clause, meaning that he could depart before then should that fee be paid by a potential suitor. The Red Devils are once again name-checked in the report as well as Manchester City, with the teenager’s club preparing for a “huge battle” at the end of the season.

Would Silva be a good signing for Liverpool?

Silva is still at a very young age and obviously doesn’t have experience in the Premier League, but having participated at the World Cup and in the Champions League, he could be a hugely promising signing for the long-term future at Liverpool.

Sky Sports pundit and Anfield legend Jamie Carragher previously claimed that the defender will go on to become a “superstar”, and he may not be wrong considering he’s currently averaging 2.8 clearances and 1.8 tackles per league game, as per WhoScored - not to mention that he’s extremely composed on the ball, as evidenced by his ranking in the 99th percentile for pass completion over the past year (via FBref).

Over the course of 92 appearances since the start of his career, Silva has additionally found the back of the net ten times and has provided one assist, so is capable of contributing to his team’s efforts at the opposite end of the pitch on occasion, making this a no-brainer of a deal to complete should the opportunity to sign him arise.