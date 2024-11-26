Liverpool have approached the entourage of a Serie A star about a potential move to Anfield in January, according to reports.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds and FSG had a quiet first summer under new manager Arne Slot, signing just two new players. The first, goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, remains with Valencia and won't move to Anfield until next summer, while the second, Federico Chiesa, has barely featured for the Reds due to fitness and injury problems.

After the New Year, however, Slot may be a bit busier in the transfer market. The Reds have already been linked with a number of big, and small, names, including Fulham's American full-back Antonee Robinson, Sporting Lisbon starlet Geovany Quenda, and Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk.

Meanwhile, a deal for Sevilla defender Loic Bade, according to a recent report from Spain, already been agreed. The Spanish publication claims that Bade had been a target for Liverpool since last summer and that he will now join them in January, assuming '"nothing goes wrong."

Ederson approached by Liverpool

Another player who could be Merseyside bound next year is Atalanta midfielder Ederson. According to sports journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool and FSG have recently approached the Brazilian's entourage to "explore the negotiation margins for January."

Galetti claims that Manchester United have also approached Ederson's team, while Manchester City are in the race for the 25-year-old, too.

Atalanta, however, wouldn't want to lose the Brazil international, who has been capped twice by his country, in the winter, says Galetti, but could be willing to listen to bids in excess of £42 million next summer.

Ederson began his career in his home country with Desportivo Brasil. Following spells with Cruzeiro, Corinthians, and Fortaleza, he moved to Italian club Salernitana in January 2022. He spent just six months at the Stadio Arechi before being snapped up by Atalanta, where he's since established himself as one of Serie A's top holding midfielders.

Last season, he also played a starring role as La Dea won the Europa League for the first-ever time, beating Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Ederson's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 12 Starts 11 Minutes played 975 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass completion rate 88.1% Aerial duel wins per game 1.4 Interceptions per game 1.2

Back in January, South American football expert Tim Vickery described Ederson to Sky Sports as a "strong, well-built central midfielder."

"Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well. The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."

Ederson's former Corinthians head coach Tiago Nunes, meanwhile, previously described him as "a player with a lot of strength, a lot of physical ability, a player who was a powerful striker on the ball, with good technique."