Liverpool have made an approach to sign a player rated at £50m+ by his current side and is also wanted by more Premier League clubs, according to reports.

Liverpool transfer rumours

With the 2024 summer transfer window officially open, new Reds manager Arne Slot is no doubt keen to bring some fresh names into the squad as he aims to rebuild a team that struggled at points in the final couple of years under Jurgen Klopp. The German won the Premier League for the first time at Anfield in 2020 but the past two campaigns have seen the Merseyside outfit fade away in the title race, with Manchester City and Arsenal battling for the trophy.

In turn, big things could be expected at Anfield this summer with improvements across the pitch needed at Liverpool. While no signings have been made just yet, the Premier League giants have already been linked with a plethora of names in various positions.

Recent reports have suggested that Newcastle United’s Yankuba Minteh, who spent last season on loan at Slot's Feyenoord, is a target for Liverpool, with the Magpies potentially needing to sell to keep in line with the PSR guidelines. The Merseysiders have also received a big boost in their long-time pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopemeiners as they look to freshen up their midfield once more this summer.

Elsewhere, Slot is said to be interested in making Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio his first signing as Liverpool manager, with the Anfield side first putting in work to sign the Portuguese during last year's transfer window.

Liverpool approach club to sign new £50m+ player

Now, a new name has been linked with a move to Anfield this summer. The player in question is Takefusa Kubo, who is currently plying his trade with Real Sociedad. The 23-year-old winger made the move to Spain with Real Madrid in 2019 and was backed to succeed by his fellow countryman, Shinji Kagwa. Speaking to Marca in 2019, Kagaw hailed Kubo as a "very good player" who is "very intelligent".

“He’s a very good player,” said Kagawa. “He already speaks Spanish because he was at the Barcelona academy for a bit and this is helping him a lot now. I think he can play well for Real Madrid. He has a very good chance [of succeeding in Spain]. He’s left-footed and very intelligent on the pitch. He always makes the right decision at the right time."

The winger, who is currently under contract in Spain until 2029, is now garnering interest from several top clubs in England. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo [via Sport Witness] claim that five Premier League sides, including Liverpool, have made contact to ask about the availability of the Japan international.

Two of the interested teams are not named in the report, but both Manchester United and Tottenham are, with the La Liga side reportedly wanting €60m (£50.7m) for the winger's services, making this one to watch.