Liverpool endured a difficult 2022/23 campaign as they finished fifth in the Premier League and missed out on qualification for the Champions League by four points.

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to that disappointment by adding two new players to his squad in the off-season, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai coming in to bolster the midfield department.

However, the German head coach may not be finished there as the Reds have been linked with further signings ahead of next season.

Liverpool, along with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, are reportedly interested in signing Fenerbahce talent Arda Guler, who has a release clause of €17.5m (£15m) in his contract with the Turkish giants.

What is Arda Guler's style of play?

The teenage dynamo is a creative midfield player whose strengths include dribbling, opening up opposition defences, and delivering consistently impressive performances.

Guler's exceptional form for Fenerbahce last term suggests that the potential is there for him to come in as a huge upgrade on current Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, as both players are left-footed gems who can operate in the middle of the park or out wide on the right.

The Turkey international averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.48 across 20 Super Lig outings and caught the eye with his contributions in possession.

He created two chances alongside two completed dribbles per game for his side, whilst the 18-year-old also chipped in with four goals, which shows that the mercurial maestro is capable of committing defenders and providing teammates with opportunities in front of goal on a regular basis.

Elliott, on the other hand, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.81 over 32 Premier League matches, which placed him 17th within the squad. The England U21 international produced 0.8 key passes along with 0.6 dribbles per outing for the Reds, who did not have any player with as many as two chances created per game - with Trent Alexander-Arnold (1.9) leading the way.

Therefore, Guler could offer more than Elliott in possession due to his ability to create for others whilst also being able to push the team up the pitch by beating defenders with his quick feet.

No Liverpool star managed a higher Sofascore rating than 7.32 and this indicates that Guler, who was described as a “sensation” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has the potential to develop into an outstanding midfielder for Klopp, if he can translate his form in Turkey over to England.

At the age of 18, the Fenerbahce wizard has plenty of time on his hands to develop under the German manager's coaching, which means that he could be an excellent addition for the club as an immediate upgrade on Elliott and as a long-term project to bolster the side moving forward.